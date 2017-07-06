adidas Magnetic Storm Pack Unveiled

adidas Soccer revealed the Magnetic Storm pack as part of their Limited Collection series today, introducing new colorways for the ACE, X and Nemeziz silos. The adidas boots from this collection feature an all-black colorway, adding iridescent branding and white detailing for their small-sided counterparts.

The adidas Nemeziz boots were designed with agile players in mind, prioritizing security, support and adaptability. The ACE 17+ Purecontrol cleats are made for the maestros who pull the game’s strings, while the X 17+ Purespeed shoes are fit for disruptive players who bring chaos to the opposition.

Shop for the adidas Magnetic Storm collection at World Soccer Shop.