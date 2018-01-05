adidas Lone Hunter Pack Released

adidas Lone Hunter Pack Released
adidas Soccer unveiled the latest addition to the Limited Collection series, the Lone Hunter pack. The brand’s most important silos receive a color update with animal print designs. This pack won’t be worn on-pitch by the three stripe ambassadors, and will be available in limited quantities.

The NEMEZIZ 17+ 360 Agility is inspired by the idea of ‘taping’, featuring Agilitybandage and Torsiontapes technology to deliver the perfect fit and locked-in feel for the most agile players.

 
adidas Lone Hunter Pack Released
 

The Predator 18+ marks the return of an icon. The Primeknit upper features a sock-like fit that expands naturally to the foot shape. Controskin technology offers a close touch on the ball in all weather conditions.

 
adidas Lone Hunter Pack Released
 

X17+ 360 Speed is for the game’s most explosive players. The Non Stop Grip (NSG) finish gives players unrivaled levels of control; the Purecut Socks System hides the laces under the upper, enhancing the strike zone.

 
adidas Lone Hunter Pack Released
 

Shop for the adidas Lone Hunter pack at World Soccer Shop.

