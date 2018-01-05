adidas Lone Hunter Pack Released

adidas Soccer unveiled the latest addition to the Limited Collection series, the Lone Hunter pack. The brand’s most important silos receive a color update with animal print designs. This pack won’t be worn on-pitch by the three stripe ambassadors, and will be available in limited quantities.

The NEMEZIZ 17+ 360 Agility is inspired by the idea of ‘taping’, featuring Agilitybandage and Torsiontapes technology to deliver the perfect fit and locked-in feel for the most agile players.







The Predator 18+ marks the return of an icon. The Primeknit upper features a sock-like fit that expands naturally to the foot shape. Controskin technology offers a close touch on the ball in all weather conditions.







X17+ 360 Speed is for the game’s most explosive players. The Non Stop Grip (NSG) finish gives players unrivaled levels of control; the Purecut Socks System hides the laces under the upper, enhancing the strike zone.







