adidas Launches the Blue Blast Messi 16 Cleats

adidas Soccer revealed the new Blue Blast Messi 16 cleats, which will be debuted on pitch by Lionel Messi during La Liga action this weekend. The Blue Blast treatment brings a bright blue, pink and salmon combination to the cleats worn by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Mesi 16+ Pureagility cleats feature Non Stop Grip (NSG) technology on the upper to enhance ball control and touch, while the Purecut Sock System hides the laces and frees the contact area. Pureagility Heel Lining and the sock construction deliver uncompromised fit. The Sprintframe outsole brings stability when changing direction and at high speed.

Blue Blast Messi 16+ Pureagility cleats are available to shop at World Soccer Shop.