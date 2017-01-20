adidas Launches The Blue Blast Ace 17 Collection

adidas Soccer has revealed a new color update for the Ace 17+ Purecontrol and its cage and street cousins. The Blue Blast collection brings a fresh look for those who take control from the stadium to the street, using cobalt blue and black as base colors, adding pink and chrome detailing.

The Ace 17+ Purecontrol, set to be worn by the likes of Paul Pogba and Mesut Ozil, features optimal fit provided by the Purecut Sock System, a Primeknit upper with Non Stop Grip (NSG) technology to prevent wear-in-time and increase ball control and enhance the touch. The Sprintframe sock liner and the industry-defining BOOST technology come together for unrivalled comfort and energy return.

The Blue Blast ACE 17+ Purecontrol Cage version comes in the same colorway as the on-pitch silo, with the Primeknit and NGS upper protecting the shoe and providing close ball control. Comfort is optimized by a stretchable layer of TECHFIT material between the blue and black color blocks, with a black EVA strip offering stability. BOOST technology is present in the shoe’s heel.

Last but not least, the ACE 17+ Street shoe features a predominantly blue colorway with pink and white additions. The three-piece Primemesh construction aims for a lifestyle-focused look, while a Techfit color coating covers the iconic three stripes. The full-lenght BOOST midsole enhances the lifestyle look and ensures comfort and energy return.

adidas Blue Blast collection will be available at World Soccer Shop.