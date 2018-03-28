Adidas Launches Deadly Strike Pack

Adidas Soccer has launched the Deadly Strike Pack, featuring new colorways for the Copa, Nemeziz, Predator and X lines. It’s the second line unveiled from adidas this month, following the Nite Crawler Pack at the beginning of March.

Coming in a bold dark blue and mint green colorway, the Deadly Strike Copa 18 has a classic premium K-leather upper.

The Deadly Strike Copa also features a compression fold-over tongue, a comfort internal construction and a new ortholite sockliner.





The Pure Strike Nemeziz 17+ series comes in a very light mint green silo, and is crafted for agile players such as Timo Werner of RB Leipzig and Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

The Nemeziz features agilitybandage with torsiontapes technology for a snug fit, a torsionframe outsole with torsionribs for comfort, and an upgraded agilityknit 2.0 that has an interlocking yard structure for a soft touch and lightweight feel.

Adidas’ Predator line returns, and players like Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan ans Juventus’ Miralem Pjanic will be controlling the flow of play with the Deadly Strike Predator 18+, which is laceless.

The Deadly Strike Predator 18+ comes in a dark blue with mint green silo, and has a metallic blue heelplate. The sockliner has a layer of adidas’ own controlskin and anatomical upper, contorting to the player’s feet. The controlframe is designed for both medial and lateral stabilty, and a full-length boost midsole provides energy turn with every step, thanks to a new hybrid stud tip configuration on the soleplate.

Adidas’ X17+ Purespeed is the last of the X17+ boots, as preparations are underway for the X18+ line. Lethal goalscoring forwards like Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah will be suiting up with these boots.

The Deadly Strike X17+ Purespeed has a vibrant mint green and dark blue colorway. The laces are hidden underneath an upper layer, and also has a purecut sock system. The boots have been crafted for speed with a techfit upper with NSG, non-stop grip and a sprintframe outsole. The soleplate has a spotted design.

