adidas Launches ANJA Women’s ACE 17.1 Cleats

Inspired by the 1975 classic, the new ACE 17.1 ANJA are the first adidas Limited Edition cleats for Women. The ANJA boots get their name from a designer who named the original ’75 model after his daughter; the new edition paints the Women’s ACE 17.1 cleat and paints it with the white, cream and black colorway from the first release.







The ACE 17.1 ANJA feature a Women’s specific fit and a soft K-leather upper that provides comfort and ball control. The lightweight Sprintframe outsole delivers unrivaled stability at high-speed and rock-solid traction thanks to its Total Control stud alignment.







adidas ACE 17.1 ANJA cleats are available in limited numbers at Word Soccer Shop.