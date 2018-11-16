adidas Initiator (Soccer Cleat) Pack Released

The Initiator soccer cleat pack from adidas was released earlier this week. The cleats in the collection come in bold white, black, and red colorways and will make their mark on the pitch with adidas top players pulling on the looks starting in November.

The colorways will be available in the stadium, cage, and street versions for players who take their game to every surface.

The Initiator Pack includes cleats from the NEMEZIZ 18+ 360 AGILITY, Initiator X18+, Predator 19+. and COPA19+ silos.

Top players wearing the cleats from the adidas Initiator pack include: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (Initiator NEMEZIZ 18 + 360 AGILITY), Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus (Initiator X18+), Manchester United’s Paul Pogba (Initiator Predator 19+), and Juventus’ Paulo Dybala (COPA19+).

Agility is the selling point of the NEMEZIZ silo with the AGILITYBANDAGE and TORSION TAPES securing the foot while the dual-lock collar provides freedom in the ankle for change of direction. AGILITYKNIT 2.0 makes the upper lightweight and with perfect touch.

“(I look for a cleat) that matches my style,” Liverpool Firmino said of the NEMEZIZ 18+ 360 AGILITY. “(It allows me) do everything I want to do on the pitch.”

Speed…that’s what the Initiator X18+ provides. The speed yarns used for the SKELETAL WEAVE and the SPEEDMESH make for a lightweight laceless upper with great control. The focus on speed is continued on the SPEEDFRAME outsole. A molded heel and claw collar make for the perfect fit.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus is the face of the adidas Initiator X18+.

“The X18 is perfect for my game because they allow me to move at my fastest and disrupt the game from start to finish,” the striker said of the boot.

The Predator has been one of the most popular soccer cleats since they were first launched and it should be no different with the Initiator Predator 19+. With the classic black, red, white paintjob, a laceless CONTROL SKIN upper with SOCKFIT COLLAR and BOOST midsole, a player’s control is second to none.

“The Predator has always been for the players who want to maximise control, and this new edition helps me have maximum control over the ball, the midfield and the pitch,” Manchester United and French World Cup winner Pogba said.

The Copa silo has long been considered the go-to cleat for traditionalist and the Copa 19+ takes that heritage and builds on it. The new design is geared to improve fit, touch, and movement.

The K-Leather upper has been the defining feature of the original Copa. The updated look has a new Fusion skin which is an improved leather treatment that makes the upper less permeable. The X RAY VAMP makes the difference between cleat and foot disappear and locks the foot down to reduce slippage.

The stud positioning has changed to optimize rotation while controlling the ball.

“The new boot has some great new features and a progressive design, Juventus’ Paulo Dybala said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how far my game can improve with these boots.”

Shop for the adidas Initiator Pack at WorldSoccerShop.com