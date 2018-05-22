adidas Extends UEFA Partnership through 2021

adidas and UEFA announced they have extended their partnership through 2021. The deal covers the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Youth League, and UEFA Futsal Champions League.

adidas is well-known for their sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League. The 3-stripes have provided the official Champions League match ball since 2001. The brand adopted the now famous look for the tournament ball focusing on the UEFA Champions League starball logo.

“As the number one football brand in the world, we have built up a longstanding partnership with UEFA that has seen a great deal achieved in European football,” Claus-Peter Mayer, VP Sports Marketing Soccer, said on the announcement. “We’re looking forward to continuing this journey with our long-term partners.”