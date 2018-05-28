adidas Energy Mode Pack Released

Complimenting the release of the new X18+, adidas Soccer unveiled the rest of the Energy Mode pack, featuring the next-gen Nemeziz and new colorways for the Predator and Copa18 silos.

The latest adidas collection will see on-field action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Energy Mode Nemeziz 18+ 360 Agility presents an electric orange colorway, and is designed to provide the ultimate foot lockdown by using Agilitybandage with Torsiontapes technology. The dual-lock collar secures the ankle, allowing explosive direction changes. Soft touch and lightweight feel are the result of the Agilityknit 2.0 interlocking yarn structure.

Roberto Firmino, Jesse Lingard and Julian Draxler are among the players who will premier the latest entry in the Nemeziz series in Russia.

As always, world-class player Lionel Messi receives a signature version of the Nemeziz boots, featuring a solar green colorway with colorful stripes and traditional lacing system, as preferred by the Argentina number 10.

Bold electric yellow and black are the chosen colors for the Energy Mode Predator 18+, which features a custom Purecut Laceless system that provides maximum surface control. Stability is provided by a Forged Knit integrated midfoot, while the Boost midsole ensures energy return.

The Anatomical Upper mimics the shape of the heel, creating a lock-down feel. A Controlskin layer delivers the ultimate grip, while the Sockfit Collar provides comfort and support. The likes of Paul Pogba and Mesut Ozil will sport the new Predator boots during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The classy Copa silo will continue shinning on the field, now with a bold red and yellow colorway. The Leather Embossed Vamp is combined with a modern Sock Construction System. The classic K-Leather upper and X-Ray Vamp Cage enhance control by reducing slippage. Fit and stability are ensured by the Compression Fold-Over Tongue.

The Comfort Internal Construction uses foam pads, offering an optimal cushioning experience for unrivaled comfort along with the Ortholite Sockliner.

Shop for the adidas Energy Mode pack at World Soccer Shop.