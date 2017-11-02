adidas Earth Storm Pack Launched

November 2, 2017

adidas Soccer unveiled the latest addition to the Limited Collection series, the Earth Storm pack. The brand’s most important silos receive a color update with earthly designs. This pack won’t be worn on-pitch by the three stripe ambassadors, and will be available in limited quantities.

The NEMEZIZ 17+ 360 Agility is inspired by the idea of ‘taping’, featuring Agilitybandage and Torsiontapes technology to deliver the perfect fit and locked-in feel for the most agile players.

 
The ACE 17+ Purecontrol is designed to control the game in any setting. The Purecut Sock System locks the foot in place and adjusts to movement, while the Primeknit upper ensures zero wear-in time and provides precise ball touch.

 
X17+ 360 Speed is for the game’s most explosive players. The Non Stop Grip (NSG) finish gives players unrivaled levels of control; the Purecut Socks System hides the laces under the upper, enhancing the strike zone.

 
The adidas Earth Storm collection is available at World Soccer Shop.

