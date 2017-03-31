adidas Drops The Complete Turbocharge Pack

Following the release of the ACE 17 collection, adidas Soccer has unveiled the rest of the Turbocharge pack, featuring striking looks for the X 16, Messi 16 and Copa 17 silos. The pack comes in time for Spring, and will be used by the biggest adidas stars around the globe.

The X 16+ Purechaos features a gradient design in two shades of green with the iconic three stripes logo appearing in black. The Non-Stop Grip (NSG) technology enhances ball control, while the Purecut Sock System covers the laces and delivers unrivaled fit. The Sprintframe outsole provides ideal traction at high speeds, with the studs sporting a black finish in this new colorway.







Lionel Messi will now showcase a copper colorway of his Messi 16+ Pureagility cleats. The three stripes and the Purecut heel lining are featured in black, while the studs from the Sprintframe outsole are painted in black. Agilityknit technology ensures zero wear-in time, while the Purecut Sock System hides the laces to increase the contact area and enhance fit.







Last, but not least, the classy Copa 17 leather boots feature a black & gold colorway reminiscent of the traditional boots of the past. The compression tongue and ortholite sockliner provide a reliable fit during the starts and stops of game action, while the cleat also features a lightweight Sprintframe outsole with round studs.







The adidas Turbocharge pack is available to shop at World Soccer Shop.