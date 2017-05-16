adidas Dominate 2016/17 Championship Runs

adidas has been in fine form in 2017/18 and the run is being rewarded with end of the season silverware for clubs wearing 3-Stripe jerseys in domestic leagues and European leagues.

The German-based company is the technical sponsor for all 4 finalists in Europe’s top club competitions, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Real Madrid is one of the most successful clubs in the world having won an unprecedented 11 European Cups/UEFA Champions League titles and have worn adidas jerseys ince 1998/99. They extended their technical sponsorship earlier this season.

Juventus signed with adidas ahead of the 2015/16 season and will be looking to win their 3rd European Cup/UEFA Champions League title when they face Real Madrid at the Millennium Stadium in Wales on June 3, 2017. If ‘The Old Lady’ they can win it will be their first Champions League title since 1995/96.

Manchester United and Ajax face off in the UEFA Europa League final at the Friends Arean in Solna, Sweden on May 24, 2017. Similar to the other European final, the Europa final features a longtime adidas sponsor and a new club on the block. Ajax has been wearing adidas since 2000 while Manchester United took to the 3-Stripes ahead of the 2015/16 season.

adidas has brought good fortune to their clubs in domestic action as well.

Chelsea sealed the Premier League title with 2 games to spare. It is the Blues 2nd title in the last 3 years. First year head coach Antonio Conte’s side has been on a collision course with the title since taking control before the new year.

The Bundesliga will once again be won by adidas-sponsored Bayern Munich. It is ‘Die Roten’s (The Reds)’ 5th consecutive league title.

The UEFA Champions League finalist have shown championship form in La Liga and Serie A as well. Juventus need 1 win in their final 2 games to take the Scudetto while Real Madrid needs to win their final 2 games to take the La Liga title.

Feyenoord won their first Eredivisie title in 18 years. Dirk Kuyt, who predicted the club had the talent to win the title when he was signed 2-years ago, scored a hat-trick against Heracles to seal the title. The last time they won the title in 1998/99 they also happened to be wearing adidas kits.

Benfica won the Portuguese Primeira League. The title was the 36th in club history and a record 4th consecutive for the team.

adidas-wearing Besiktas is on top of the Turkish Super League but with 3 games left to play and only a 2 point cushion at the top of the table.

Shop for adidas club soccer jerseys at World Soccer Shop