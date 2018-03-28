adidas Deadly Strike Soccer Cleat Contest

by | March 28, 2018 | 0 comments

adidas Deadly Strike Soccer Cleat Contest
FacebookTwitterRedditShare

The adidas Deadly Strike pack will no doubt be one of the most lethal and sought after soccer cleat looks this spring and summer. World Soccer Shop is giving away a cleat from each silo with the winners announced on April 3, 2018.

 

 

Regardless of whether you are a fan of the Predator 18+ in mint green/blue that will be worn by Dele Alli, Mesut Ozil, Paul Pogba, and Benny Feilhaber; or the Nemeziz 17+ 360 Agility in mint green that will be worn by Jesse Lingard, Roberto Firmino, or USMNT’er Darlington Nagbe; or the X17+ 360 Speed Stadium in white of Luiz Suarez, Gabriel Jesus, Mo Salah, and David Villa; or if you stick to the classic Copa 18 Stadium and its bold blue and mint colorway there is a look and cleat for you.

Shop for adidas soccer cleats at World Soccer Shop

Tags:

“World