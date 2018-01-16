adidas COPA18.1 Launched

adidas Football has revealed the latest version of their legacy COPA boot franchise, the COPA18.1. The new boot brings advances to comfort and support to the long-running boot.

For the latest advance in adidas’ premier heritage boot, the COPA17.1 upper is combined with a new leather embossed vamp and a new sock construction system, for an even lighter boot. For comfort, the forefoot has a K-leather upper with foam heel pads. The fold-over tongue and integrated X-ray vamp cage offers more control and stability.

The Sprintframe plate at the bottom offers a stable, lightweight frame, and conical studs with an arched midfoot gives increased control.

Shop for the adidas COPA18.1 at World Soccer Shop.

