adidas Copa 18+ Revealed
Following the reveal of the Predator 18+, adidas Soccer unveiled today the new generation of the Copa boot, a classic that has been updated with the latest technology available. The new Copa 18+ cleat was launched as part of the Skystalker collection.

 
A compression fit tongue gives you a close and supportive fit for a full 90 minutes of comfort. Internal foam pads offer cushioning for an even smoother ride. The kangaroo leather upper offers a clean and soft touch on the ball. An internal vamp cage brings you closer to the ball, keeping the leather from stretching and offering a textured touch.

 
The SprintFrame outsole with conical studs provides stability and traction through every twist and turn on natural grass and artificial turf.

 
Shop for the full adidas Skystalker Collection at World Soccer Shop.

