adidas Copa 18+ Revealed

Following the reveal of the Predator 18+, adidas Soccer unveiled today the new generation of the Copa boot, a classic that has been updated with the latest technology available. The new Copa 18+ cleat was launched as part of the Skystalker collection.







A compression fit tongue gives you a close and supportive fit for a full 90 minutes of comfort. Internal foam pads offer cushioning for an even smoother ride. The kangaroo leather upper offers a clean and soft touch on the ball. An internal vamp cage brings you closer to the ball, keeping the leather from stretching and offering a textured touch.







The SprintFrame outsole with conical studs provides stability and traction through every twist and turn on natural grass and artificial turf.







