adidas COPA 18.1 Launched

adidas Football has revealed the latest version of their legacy COPA boot franchise, the COPA18.1. The new boot brings advances to comfort and support to the long-running boot.

For the latest advance in adidas’ premier heritage boot, the COPA17.1 upper is combined with a new leather embossed vamp and a new sock construction system, for an even lighter boot. For comfort, the forefoot has a K-leather upper with foam heel pads. The fold-over tongue and integrated X-ray vamp cage offers more control and stability.

The Sprintframe plate at the bottom offers a stable, lightweight frame, and conical studs with an arched midfoot gives increased control.

