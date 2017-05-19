AC Milan Reveal 2017/18 Home Jersey

AC Milan have unveiled their new adidas home kit for the 2017/18 season. The new design is inspired by two of the club’s most successful periods in the 20th Century, bringing back an iconic and classic look.







The first source of inspiration was the 10-year period between 1950 and 1960, when the club reinforced their Italian Championship dominance by winning four titles. The crew neck and the central red stripe are taken from the 1950s designs. The width of the world-famous black and red stripes was inspired by the 1980s and 1990s, when the club established an European dominance and grew a global fan base. 17 of their 29 trophies were won by the club in that period.







The jersey also includes an Italian flag on the back of the neck as a symbol of patriotism and pride. The rossoneri stripes also appear on the sleeves and back, completing a traditional look that will surely please the most conservative fans. The adidas three stripes return to the shoulders, painted in red to achieve design harmony, while the white sponsor logos accompany the AC Milan crest on the front.







A new font for names and numbers has been developed for this season, also inspired by the numbers worn by AC Milan legends and champions. The full kit includes white shorts and socks, with black change options for both pieces. The new kit will debut on-field when Milan hosts Bologna on May 21st.

