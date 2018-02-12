AC Milan And PUMA Announce Long-Term Partnership

Traditional Italian Serie A power AC Milan has officially announced a long-term partnership with PUMA on their club website. Effective July 1, the sportswear company will become the club’s official partner, global technical supplier and official licensing partner for one of the most successful Italian clubs in world football.

This ends the Rossoneri’s latest twenty year run for outgoing manufacturer adidas, as the club won three Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia, two UEFA Champions League titles and a FIFA Club World Cup wearing kits under the Three Stripe brand.

“We are very proud to be partnering with AC Milan,” PUMA’s Chief Executive Officer Bjørn Gulden said. “They are one of the most successful clubs in the Football history with a large, global fan base and the team and their fans show the true spirit of football. If you ask me, the Rossoneri jersey is one of the most iconic jerseys in football. We are looking forward to the next chapter of this legendary football club being with PUMA.”

“I am very pleased to announce our partnership with PUMA, to whom we are bound by mutual esteem and by our common passion for sports and football values,” added AC Milan CEO Mario Fassone. “They represent a major international brand and we will be proceeding together in the next few football seasons in our strategic pathway striving to reach new and extraordinary goals off and on the pitch.”

The Italian giants are the latest club in PUMA’s portfolio of top clubs, including Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal of the Premier League. That portfolio also includes a noted list of national teams qualified for the World Cup in Russia, with Switzerland, Uruguay and soon Senegal.

