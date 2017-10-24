AC Milan and adidas part ways, PUMA to replace the three stripes

Today, AC Milan announced that the club has mutually agreed with adidas to prematurely terminate their current partnership, which was originally set to run through 2023 and will now end at the end of the current season. The club, under new ownership, was looking to increase the profitability of their €23M deal with the three stripes, but the brand wasn’t willing to renegotiate due to the club’s poor performance in recent years.

“The current partnership, which began on 1 July 1998, has been highlighted by a consistent flow of successes with a total of twelve trophies: 2 UEFA Champions League, 1 FIFA World Club Cup, 2 European Super Cups, 3 Italian League titles, 3 Italian League Super Cups, 1 Italian Cup. adidas started partnering AC Milan back in season 1978/1979, the year of the tenth Italian League title,” read the statement on the club’s official website.







AC Milan also announced that a new technical partner has already signed to sponsor the club from the 2018/19 season, with details to be shared with the public in the coming months.

Multiple sources claim that PUMA will take adidas’ place with AC Milan, finally taking a privilege place in the Italian Serie A, home of their flagship national team.

What do you think about this change? Would you like to see AC Milan with PUMA?

Shop official AC Milan gear at World Soccer Shop.