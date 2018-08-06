AC Milan 2018/19 Third Kit Revealed

Similar to the Borussia Dortmund Cup jersey release, AC Milan revealed their 2018/19 third kit through a mural unveiling in the United States. On 87 Capp St. in San Francisco, CA, artist Sam Flores painted the PUMA kit on a massive wall, well-known by local artists. Kessie, Locatelli, Cutrone, Romagnoli and Calabria were all in company for the release.

The traditionally black jersey combines modern, red heather sleeves and a rounded neckline. AC Milan’s history of a black alternate kit dates back to 1936 when AC Milan founder Herbert Kilpin said that the color black symbolizes, “The fear we will strike in the hearts of our opponents.” The ‘Diavolo Rossonero’ or Red and Black Devil appears centered on the back of the jersey’s neck. The Fly Emirates and PUMA logo stand out in white accompanying the club crest. The shorts match the sleeves in graphicly striped red and the socks are black with a red stripe and ACM typography.

The 2018/19 PUMA AC Milan third jersey is available now at World Soccer Shop.