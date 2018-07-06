AC Milan 2018/19 Home Kit Revealed

Under the social campaign “A New Milan”, PUMA revealed the new AC Milan 2018/19 home kit. Along with the kit, the club released an electric video advertisement in partnership with the #NewLevels hashtag, promoted by PUMA since early January.

The home kit chest has red and black vertical stripes, like past jerseys, with updated sleeves. The red in the kit symbolizes the fire in the hearts of the players and the black is meant to instill fear into opposing teams. The new kit sponsor drew inspiration from past traditions with an innovative and modernized look. The classic button up collar completes the kit with a vintage but clean appearance. “Diavolo Rossonero” (The Red & Black Devil) appears on the back of the collar. The beloved emblem first become famous after club founder, Herbert Kilpin, famously said, “We’re going to be a team of devils. We’ll be red like the flames that will animate our souls and black like the fear our opponents will feel.”

The PUMA Football campaign launched with the kit is aimed to target the next generation of the global soccer community. With a mission to inspire a youthful crowd of fans, PUMA and AC Milan hope to remaster the historic club and enter a new age of success in Serie A.

To complete the kit, PUMA has opted for white shorts with a red puma logo and the classic AC Milan crest on opposing legs. The socks are also white with a thin, red and black stripe at the top of the sock and a black PUMA logo in the center.

The 2018/19 PUMA AC Milan home jersey is available now at World Soccer Shop.