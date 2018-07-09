AC Milan 2018/19 Away Jerseys Unveiled

AC Milan has unveiled its 2018/19 away jersey from new technical sponsor PUMA. Milan’s classic white clash jersey returns with features from the away jerseys of the 90s.

Milan’s white away jersey comes with black trim and red accents. A rounded collar comes with black and red trim. The back of the collar has a red devil logo. The shoulders have red PUMA cats.

The main design features a black graphic line that runs horizontally across the upper chest, and extends onto the sleeves.

The crest on the left breast has a black border, seen on the golden star that rests atop the club’s logo.

Another PUMA cat is placed on the right breast, in red. The full kit has white shorts and socks, with red and black trim. Emirates Airlines returns as shirt sponsor.

The 2018/19 PUMA AC Milan away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.