AC Milan 17/18 Away Jersey Unveiled

adidas Soccer has unveiled the new 2017/18 AC Milan away jersey introducing a bespoke design that celebrates the past and present of a soccer icon. The kit combines the Italian AC Milan DNA with adidas’ creative spirit.

The white jersey features a classic round collar with red and black trimming, paying tribute to the club’s famous home colors and the 1966/67 shirt. The same detail can be seen on the cuffs, while a small Italian flag is featured on the back of the neck.

A subtle retro graphic – designed to bridge the gap between past and present – is present on the front. This graphic is built around a recurring ‘M’ logo found in a 1980s document that the club used to communicate their jersey logos.

White shorts and socks with rossoneri details complete the 2017/18 AC Milan away kit.

Shop for the AC Milan Jersey at World Soccer Shop.