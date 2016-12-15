A Soccer Jersey Makes the Perfect Gift

Soccer jerseys make great gifts and more-and-more they are not just for the hard core soccer fan. Soccer jerseys make a fashion statement with each jersey telling its own story through history and colors.

But buying the right jersey can be difficult so Soccer365 has put together our list of top selling jerseys and reasons why they are so cool.

The English Premier League is the most followed European league in the U.S. It is hard to miss for any sports fans with league games aired live on NBC on Saturday and Sunday mornings and ESPN showing results on the ticker throughout the weekend.

And top clubs have worked to grow their fan base in the U.S. with many scheduling summer tours on this side of the Atlantic. So let’s get started.

Arsenal Football Club

Arsenal is one of the most consistent and top clubs in England.

Arsenal’s nickname is Gunners and fans sometimes refer to themselves as ‘Gooners.’

The team is known for the iconic red jersey with white sleeves.

Arsenal 2016/17 Home Jersey

Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea has been one of the most dominant teams in the Premiership for the last decade.

The Blues were the first (and only) club from London to win the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea adopted blue for their jersey from the racing colors of club president Earl Cadogan.

Chelsea 2016/17 Home Jersey

Liverpool Football Club

Liverpool are one of England’s most successful sides with 18 top flight titles and 5 European Cup titles in addition to other silverware.

The club’s anthem is ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and sung before matches. It has true meaning as the club has faced tragedy with the Heysel Stadium disaster and the Hillsborough disaster.

Liverpool original wore blue/white jerseys (similar to rival Everton) only making the switch to their famous red jersey in 1894

Liverpool 2016/17 Home Jersey

Manchester United Football Club

Manchester United have won more English top flight titles than any other club with 20 (including an incredible 13 Premier League titles).

The Red Devils are owned by the Glazer family, who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Manchester United was founded as Newton Heath and wore green/yellow jerseys only changing to the iconic red jersey in 1902 when they changed their name to Manchester United.

Manchester United 2016/17 Home Jersey

Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City have become one of the Premier League’s most exciting clubs after being bought by the Abu Dhabi Group in 2008 winning 2 titles since 2011.

The Citizens or Sky Blues sing ‘Blue Moon’ as their anthem at games.

City’s home colors are sky blue/white but they sometimes wear red/black for their away colors which were inspired by the colors and success of AC Milan.

Manchester City 2016/17 Home Jersey

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

Tottenham are commonly referred to as just ‘Spurs’ and their badge features a cockerel bird standing on a soccer ball.

Spurs have won the Top flight 2 times the most recent coming many decades ago in 1960/61 but their current squad had the talent to challenge for silverware.

Tottenham adopted their white and blue home jerseys in that late 19th century (some claim they were adopted from Preston North End) and is the reason behind the club nickname the ‘lilywhites’

Tottenham 2016/17 Home Jersey

But if you are not interesting in grabbing something from England maybe one of these top clubs interest you.

Real Madrid Club de Futbol

Real Madrid is arguably the best soccer club in history with an unprecedented 11 European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles.

Real or ‘Royal’ was bestowed on the club by King Alfonso XIII in 1920. He also gave his blessing to use the royal crown in the club badge.

Blancos (Whites) is one nickname of the club picked up due to their white kits they have used since they were founded in 1902.

Real Madrid 2016/17 Home Jersey

Futbol Club Barcelona

Barca is one of Europe’s most dominant teams over the last 10 years highlighted by winning the sextuple – La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup – in 2009.

Barcelona is a symbol of Catalan culture and have the motto “Més que un club” (More than a club)

The blue and red of the Blaugrana were first worn in 1900 with various stories of how they were adopted. One claim that founder Joan Gamper based them on his home team, FC Basel.

Barcelona 2016/17 Home Jersey

Fußball Club Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is by far the most successful club in Germany with 26 national titles and 18 national cups.

Bayern is sometimes called ‘FC Hollywood’ due to the fact they have a roster of big-name players. The nickname, used by rivals more than fans, had its heyday in the 1990’s when the club had poor results but players still showed up in tabloids (many times criticizing teammates)

A solid red jersey is the most common for Bayern in the modern era but Die Roten (the Reds) have been known to stray pulling in blue, white, black, and maroon to the home look since the 1990’s.

Bayern Munich 2016/17 Home Jersey

