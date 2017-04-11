A Closer Look: The North Carolina FC Home Jersey

As the 2017 NASL Spring Season gets underway, Soccer365 take a closer look at the 2017 North Carolina FC home jersey. The name and look may not be familiar to soccer fans, even in North Carolina, as the club was formerly known as the Carolina RailHawks and only re-branded at the end of 2016.

The new club has a solid foundation to build. The RailHawks were one of the more stalwart sides in the second division of American soccer over the club’s ten years of playing. From their beginnings in the USL-1 through the D2 Pro League and now the NASL, the RailHawks have been a very competitive side, even defeating MLS teams in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The club’s new colors of ‘Atlantic blue’, ‘cardinal red,’ and ‘Southern gold’ are featured in the 2017 home jersey from adidas. The hooped jersey features alternating hoops of the Atlantic blue and a slighter lighter blue with the Southern gold, a departure from the RailHawks’ orange, being used for detail coloring.

The collar is the modern v-neck style in the darker blue.

The new badge is placed at the chest, across from a golden adidas logo. The badge is inspired but the flag and history of North Carolina. The lower right point of the star is separate and represents the ‘Research Triangle’ made up of the cities of Chapel Hill, Durham, and Raleigh. The ‘FC initials are positioned between two airplane wings, alluding to North Carolina’s official slogan: “First in Flight.”

The left sleeve has the NASL logo, atop golden trim for the cuffs, a sharp contrast.

The right sleeve has a sponsor in Advance Auto Parts.

The jersey’s front has bright tonal horizontal stripes, with a noticably larger space for the shirt sponsor, Circle K, a retail store chain.

Down the sides of the jersey are the adidas three stripes trim, in Southern gold.

Finishing off the bold new look, the back of the jersey is completely blank in the darker Atlantic blue.