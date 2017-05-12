8 Reasons to Buy the Liverpool 2017/18 Home Jersey

Liverpool unveiled their 2017/18 home jersey by New Balance at Anfield on April 27, 2017. The home jersey of the Reds is one of the most recognizable jerseys in the game with the club’s tradition of success in England and Europe. World Soccer Shop takes a look at 8 features that will make every fan want to add this jersey to their collection.

#1 – The 125th Anniversary Club Crest

We start with the heart and soul of every club, the club crest. The 2017/18 Liverpool jersey features a special 125th anniversary crest embroidered in gold over the heart. The crest is similar to the one used for the last 4 years and inspired by the crest from the 1970’s and 80’s.

It features the Liver bird standing over the club initials ‘L.F.C.’ This year’s badge includes ‘125 YEARS’ underneath the club initials and the founding date, ‘1892’, and current year, 2017, on either side of the Liver bird.

Fans will also see this badge on Liverpool’s away and third jersey as well as their training gear during the anniversary season.

#2 – The Eternal Flame Hillsborough Memorial

An extension of the Liverpool crest is the Eternal Flame and ‘96’ memorial to the 96 fans who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy on April 15, 1989. The memorial is placed under the collar on the back of the jersey and is in the same gold as the club crest to reinforce the idea that the fans are part of the club and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone.’

The Eternal Flame and ‘96’ logo has been on the back of the jersey since the 2012/13 campaign. The Eternal Flame and ‘96’ Memorial was included as part of the club crest from 1996 until 2013.

#3 – The New Kit Design

It will come as no surprise that this year’s home jersey is red although some fans will be interested to know that the color is officially called ‘red pepper’. The jersey includes 5 subtle dark red pinstripes down the front of the jersey and stands apart from previous jerseys in the New Balance era with more white detailing used for the wide v-neck collar and sleeve cuffs.

The white flat ribbed v-neck collar and sleeve cuffs are reminiscent of the design used for the 1995/96 jersey from adidas and to a lesser degree the Umbro jerseys of the late 1970’s and early 80’s.

#4 – Sponsors Logos

The New Balance technical sponsor logo over the right chest and the Standard Chartered logo across the front of the jersey are in white.

The British multinational banking and financial services company has been the front-of-jersey sponsor of Liverpool since the 2010/11 campaign. The partnership was renewed in 2015/16 for a reported $45 million per season to run through the 2018/19 Premier League season. Since the initial contract was signed, the front-of-jersey sponsor logo has appeared in gold for 3 seasons and white for 3 seasons.

Standard Chartered and Liverpool have implemented a unique program where for one game a season they replace the Standard Chartered logo with a ‘Seeing is Believing’ logo, one of Standard Chartered’s community outreach programs.

#5 – New Premier League Number and Letter Font

The Premier League unveiled a new font for player names and jerseys earlier this year. This is the first change in 10 years for the number and name font and only the second font used in the Premier League era. The new font was designed in collaboration with official partner Sporting ID and has a more modern look.

The 2017/18 numbers will also be the first to include the new Premier League badge at the base of each number. This season’s jersey features the old logo. The 2017/18 Liverpool jersey will be the first jersey of the club to feature the new design.

#6 – The Technology

Some of the cool features of this season’s Liverpool jersey are not as obvious. New Balance has utilized the latest technologies in designing this jersey. The shirt is made from 100% polyester and features New Balance Dry Technology. New Balance Dry Technology wicks sweat away from the body while laser-cut vents are included under the arms to regulate body temperature.

The back of the shirt features a body mapping cage designed to reduce drag.

#7 – Authenticity

To make sure your jersey is an official Liverpool FC product, New Balance has added a holographic woven tab on the front lower left to authenticate the jersey against counterfeit shirts on the marketplace. By purchasing official gear you are supporting the club you love.

#8 – The Debut

The 2017/18 kit will make its on-field debut against Middlesborough at Anfield on Sunday, May 21st in the final game of the 2016/17 Premier League season. You can follow the build-up to the match at the #LIVMID. But you can buy your official jersey at World Soccer Shop with pre-sales starting on April 27.

‘Something very special runs through the hearts and minds of everyone who wears the Liver Bird. An undiluted passion and belief that has inspired loyal service on the pitch and unwavering support in the stands makes them all pure Liverpool.’

Make sure you are ‘Pure Liverpool FC’

Shop for the 17/18 Liverpool FC Home Soccer Jersey at World Soccer Shop