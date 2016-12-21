7 Best Selling Soccer Cleat Silos of 2016

Soccer cleat launches are some of the biggest events each year. Some are focused on unveiling new technologies while others are colorway updates but regardless they are huge factors in what players wear on the field each week.

Soccer365 pulled together this list of the cleats that are running off the shelves and onto the field based on sales from WorldSoccerShop.com.

7. Puma evoTouch – The 2 most common requests by players is a lightweight cleat that has the control, touch, and the wear-ability of leather. Puma accepted the challenge releasing the evoTouch silo. And it has been well received with professional players like Cesc Fabregas, Santi Cazorla, and Marco Veratti highlighting the look. Buy Puma evoTouch cleats

6. adidas Messi – The Messi silo has always lagged a little behind the brands Ace and X silos but put in some hard work to break into the Top 7. The Solar Slime colorway open the year but it was the Messi 16 Space Dust color that really caught the attention of players with a complete and ‘cool’ look. The silo also had momentum heading into the year with the release of a limited edition release after Messi won his 5th Ballon d’Or and later in the year the added punch of the annual release of the limited edition Messi 10/10 cleats. Buy adidas Messi Cleats

5. Nike Hypervenom – After debuting in 2014, the Nike Hypervenom silo got a huge boost in 2016 with the face of the brand, Neymar, teaming up with NBA legend Michael Jordan on collaboration, the NJR X Jordan, as well as Premier League champions Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez getting custom colorways to close out the trophy winning campaign. The design had the cleat setting its own path outside of the regular colorway launches involving all Nike’s silos. Buy Nike Hypervenom Cleats

4. Nike Magista – The Nike Magista was tapped for this year’s Nike Black History Month paintjob and was the first of a big year for the silo. The Magista 2 was released in July and closed out the year with colorways as part of all the new launches from Nike. Buy Nike Magista Cleats

3. Nike Mercurial – The king of the Nike lineup is the Mercurial silo. Cristiano Ronaldo is the face of the silo so brings plenty of exposure. It added some buzz with Ronaldo reportedly signing a huge ‘lifetime’ contract with Nike and a couple of limited edition releases and finished strong with Ronaldo taking home his 4th Ballon d’Or award. Buy Nike Mercurial Cleats

2. adidas X – adidas took a huge gamble when they discontinued their popular Predator, F50 adizero, 11Pro, and Nitrocharge silos in 2015 but it appears to be working with a focus on only 2 main silos. The adidas X is for the lethal predator on the field who in an instant can cause the other team chaos. The brand looked to the stars for a space themed release of colorways for both silos along with other colorway releases in the mix. Buy adidas X Cleats

1. adidas Ace – The Ace silo is about control and the players who take charge on the field. It was a good start to the year with Paul Pogba signing with adidas to wear the silo and being presented a sleek black/gold colorway. The field was not the only playground for the new silo with it stepping into a lifestyle range of shoes highlighted be a clean look of the Stellar Pack Ace 16+ Purecontrol Ultra Boost. Buy adidas Ace Cleats

Buy new soccer cleats for the New Year at World Soccer Shop