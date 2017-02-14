5 Best Liga MX Commemorative Jerseys of 2016/17

Gone are the days when clubs primarily wore one kit with a ‘change kit’ (away jersey) used only on rare occasions. Clubs typically now have 3 jerseys to choose from but sometimes that is not enough. This is especially true when clubs are celebrating anniversaries or milestones. What better way to do this than with a commemorative kit?

Soccer365 takes a look at the 5 best Liga MX jerseys for 2017. Tell us what you think and the ones we may have missed in the comments section below.

5. Project Pink by Puma: I know I am cheating here by squeezing in multiple kits for one spot but I felt it was worth it. Many teams in many sports use pink during October for Breast Cancer Awareness. Puma went all out for the teams they sponsor in Liga MX. The sports company worked with the 5 Mexican clubs to recreate their kits in pink. They replaced the primary color in each jersey with pink and produced some great alternative kits. Money from the sale of these kits were donated to breast cancer research.

4. Atlas 100th Anniversary kit by Puma: Chivas are not the only Guadalajara based club to be celebrating an important anniversary this season. Club Atlas is celebrating their 100th anniversary and are celebrating with a kit similar to their earliest designs. It features their famous half-red, half-black design. Their sponsor logo has been moved to the sleeve and the front only features the Puma logo and their club badge.

On the back of the kit, towards the neck, there is a ‘Centenario Rojinegro’ inscription to signify a ‘century of red & black.’ For a club that has not won the league since the 1950’s, it will have tons of supporters trying to get a their hands on this limited edition jersey. The trophy drought has been so bad that Mexican legend, Rafa Marquez, has said he would trade in one of his Champion League trophies for one with his boyhood club. If you are not one of the lucky 1916 owners of this kit, there is always the regular home kit to fall back on.

3. Pachuca “Chapecoense” kit by Nike: This kit from the 2016 Clausura champions is meant to pay tribute to the tragedy of the Chapecoense football club in Brazil. Chapecoense, their staff and media members were on their way to compete in the first leg of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana finals. Unfortunately, their plane crashed and 19 players were lost, along with another 52 people. Pachuca paid tribute with a ribbon surrounding a monochromatic badge. It also has “#FuerzaChape” next to the Chapecoense badge. Unlike the other designs on this list, this one is riddled with sponsors. However, it was a nice tribute as the soccer world mourned the tragic events.

2. Toluca 100th Anniversary Kit by Under Armour: The American sports brand, Under Armour, is slowly making waves in Mexican soccer. They supply the kits for 2 clubs in Liga MX, Toluca and Cruz Azul, and have started signing players to wear their cleats on the field. This kit is to celebrate Toluca’s 100th anniversary.

The club’s badge is flanked by 100 white lines. The design looks great across the chest and works well with the Banamex sponsor logo being in white. The centenary is celebrated with 1917-2017 and 100 ANOS in gold on the upper left chest. And inside the collar is a gold band with ‘100 años’ written in red.

The Red Devils will wear this shirt as they are chasing their 11th Liga MX title.

1. Chivas 110th Anniversary kit by Puma: If this looks familiar, it’s because Chivas also topped our last Liga MX list. Puma only just took over as the kit supplier but they have already made fans wish they had taken over earlier. This kit features an homage to a badge they used back in 1908 after the club was renamed Club Guadalajara. It is another clean kit with no sponsors on the front and the classic vertical stripes. Team colors are found on the classy collar. Inside the jersey, you can see another logo representing their 110th anniversary. On the back of the back, there is a “CAMPEONISIMO” patch with 11 stars to commemorate their league titles. Although it was only worn once during a friendly against Arsenal, I have heard many fans say it has been their favorite Chivas kit to date. Too bad the release was limited and sold mostly in Mexico.

Which commemorative jersey is your favorite? Did we miss any that should have been included from the 2016/17 season or earlier?