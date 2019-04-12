2019 Mexico Home Jersey Unveiled

The 2019 Mexico Men’s home jersey by adidas was unveiled in mid-March. The most dramatic difference with the new 2019 Mexico home jersey is the change from traditional green to black.

The modern all black jersey features a sublimated Aztec inspired design on the front.

The back is solid black with a small white “produced in Mexico” tag in the top center. The neck is a simple crew collar.

A recolored Mexico National Team crest with a black background sits over the heart. A white adidas logo is on the right. The adidas 3-stripes are in white on top of the shoulders.

A thin band of national tricolors, green, red and white, trim the edge of the solid black cuffs to give it a refined finish. The Mexico national flag and the phrase “Soy México” is imprinted inside the cuffs.

Black shorts and socks complete the uniform.

The new 2019 Mexico Men’s home jersey made its on-field debut against Chile in the International Friendlies and is now available at World Soccer Shop.