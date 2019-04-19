2019 Liverpool FC Home Jersey Revealed

The Liverpool 2019 Home Jersey by New Balance was revealed on April 18th, the day after Liverpool qualified for the Champion’s League semi-finals.

The latest Liverpool shirt was inspired from an era when they captured six league crowns and three European Cups. It also pays homage to Bob Paisley, Liverpool’s club manager, during this winning season.

Kenny McCallum, New Balance Football General Manager, said: “We’re extremely excited and proud to reveal the New Balance Liverpool FC Home Kit.

Bob Paisley’s incredible legacy was the ultimate inspiration for the 2019/20 strip in what would have been his 100th year.

We hope this design will bring success to the club as it did when Paisley was manager.”

The newest Liverpool kit is a fresh retro red shirt with details inspired by the 1982-83 jersey.

It features white pinstripes on the front and a simple round collar with white edging.

Standard Chartered continue to be the sponsor. A gold Western Union patch is on the left sleeve.

The Liverbird emblem and club initials, in gold, are on the left breast, and the NB logo is on the right.

Bob Paisley’s signature is inscribed on the inside of the back collar.

Liverpool red shorts and socks complete the 2019/2020 uniform.

The 2019 Liverpool Home Jersey is now available at World Soccer Shop.