2019 Colombia Men’s Home Jersey Unveiled

The 2019 Colombia Men’s home jersey by adidas was unveiled late March. The Colombia National Soccer Team 2019 home jersey is fresh and modern using traditional colors.

The shirt features a soft yellow base and blue geometric accents. Blue stripes and zig-zags of different widths create a modern pattern on the front of the shirt. The same graphic is carried onto the sleeves of the jersey.

The back is solid yellow. The Colombian National Team badge sits on the right, and a red Adidas logo sits on the left. The adidas 3-stripes, in blue, are over the shoulders.

The jersey features a v-neck collar. The team motto “Unidos Por Un Pais” is printed on the back collar.

Dark blue shorts and red socks complete the uniform.

The new Colombia home jersey made its first debut in the International Friendly match against Japan.

The Colombia National Soccer Team 2019 jersey is now available at World Soccer Shop.