2019 Argentina Home Jersey Unveiled

The 2019 Argentina Home jersey by adidas was unveiled late March. The fresh Argentina shirt is mostly white with subtle representation of the Argentine flag.

The new Argentina home jersey features two vertical sky blue stripes separated by white bands, with a modern glitch graphic, on the front and back.

An AFA crest, with 2 gold stars above it, is placed over the left chest. The adidas performance logo is on the right. Sky blue adidas 3-stripes sit over the shoulders.

The sleeves are solid white and trimmed in bright blue. An embossed seal with the coat of arms of the Republic of Argentina is featured on one of the sleeves.

The neck is a crew collar and is also trimmed in blue.

Blue shorts and white socks finish the uniform.

The Argentina 2019 home jersey made its debut in the international friendly match against Venezuela on March 22nd and is available at World Soccer Shop.