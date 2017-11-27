2018 World Cup Jersey Sponsors

The attention of the world will turn to Russia next summer for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Fans will show their national pride as they pull on an official jersey while watching the tournament and Soccer365 looks at the brands that will be providing the official jersey for the 32 teams competing at the 2018 World Cup.

adidas sponsors the most teams with 12 and arguably the best with current holders, Germany, and contenders Argentina and Spain wearing the adidas performance logo on their chest. The lineup is rounded out with Belgium, Colombia, Egypt, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Russia, and Sweden.

The 12 teams is up from 9 teams sponsored by adidas at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. They sponsored 12 teams in 2010 and surprisingly only 6 teams at the 2006 World Cup.

For many fans adidas is synonymous with the FIFA World Cup. The 3-stripes has been a major sponsor of the World Cup since 1970 providing the official match ball, uniforms for the tournament’s officials and volunteers, as well as selling official gear at venues.

Nike is a close second with 10 teams sponsored. The swoosh will be worn on perennial favorites Brazil and contenders France, Portugal, and England along with Australia, Croatia, Nigeria, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Korea. The biggest loss for Nike may have come before the first match of the 2018 World Cup, however, with the United States, Chile, and the Netherlands, mainstays of the Nike team, all failing to qualify for Russia.

Nike sponsored 10 teams at the last 2 World Cups and 8 teams at the 2006 World Cup.

Puma is the most disappointed sponsor heading into Russia. The Leaping Cat usually relies on Italy, their top-selling national team, along with most (if not all) of their African sponsored teams making the tournament but none qualified for Russia.

The result has Puma sponsoring only 2 teams, Uruguay and Switzerland. The disappointment is easy to understand considering historically Puma has done well with World Cup sponsors with 12, 7, and 8 teams sponsored in 2006, 2010, and 2014, respectively.

New Balance and Umbro also sponsor 2 teams. New Balance will kit out Costa Rica along with first time participants Panama. While Umbro’s Double Diamond will feature on the jerseys of Peru and Serbia. This will be the first appearance for Umbro since the 2002 World Cup.

Errea – Iceland, Hummel – Denmark, Romai – Senegal, and Uhlsport – Tunisia each sponsor 1 team. There could be a shake-up before the opening whistle with rumors circulating that Senegal is unhappy with Romai. The Lions of Teranga would be a good catch for any of the major brands. The finished on top of Group D of CAF qualifying and in their only previous World Cup appearance shocked the world when they defeated France, the European and World Cup holders, in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup.

