2018 World Cup Home Jerseys

The big day is here, the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks-off today! 32 national teams will battle over the most coveted trophy of them all, and Soccer365 shows you all the home jerseys from the participant countries.

Group A

Russia: adidas makes the host country’s red jersey, that’s a throwback to the jersey Russia wore as part of the Soviet Union in 1988. The throwback style may help revive the soccer success they had as the Soviet Union in the 1980’s. Three adidas stripes run along the shoulders and a white band runs around the upper arm.

Saudi Arabia: Nike manufactures the all-white Saudi jersey with a green swoosh. The simple clean look of the Saudi jersey stands out amongst a lot of the more colorful World Cup jerseys. Less is more sometimes.

Egypt: Mohamed Salah and his peers will wear this all red jersey with a subtle checkered pattern and black collar with white stripes.

Uruguay: The sky-blue jersey with black trim made by Puma is a classic. There is also a faint image of Sol de Atlántida on the front of the jersey, a Uruguayan monument and representative of the Sun of May in the Uruguayan flag.

Group B

Portugal: Nike makes the jersey that Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will put on. This is another iconic jersey that needs no crazy elements to stand out, all red plus green trim and gold details for the reigning European champions.

Spain: adidas makes this jersey which is inspired by the one worn in the 1994 World Cup. There are yellow and navy diamonds running along one side of the jersey to create a classic look.

Morocco: Since they haven’t played in the World Cup in 20 years, this jersey almost seems like they’re in the tournament to do work and win games. It’s simple and straightforward. The all red adidas jersey has the players numbers featured in the center with white trim along the arms and around the collar.

Iran: Another all business type of jersey, with a clean and simple look made by adidas, with its three stripes ever present on the shoulders and the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran logo on the front.

Group C

France: Nike has created another jersey that has proven to be popular, with the zig-zag sort of wave like pattern along the sleeves of the jersey in light blue. The main center part of the jersey is a darker blue and makes the sleeve pattern stand out.

Australia: Not quite the bright yellow of Brazil but this golden colored jersey for Australia certainly jumps out at you, along with the bold pattern along the sleeves.

Peru: Having not played a World Cup for 36 years, Peru’s jersey will certainly be a sought-after product for fans. With it’s classic red sash across the front and the gold trim along the shoulders, it’s a unique jersey that once you see the sash you know it’s Peru.

Denmark: Led by midfielder Christian Eriksen, Denmark’s Hummel made jersey was inspired by the uniform of the Danish Royal Life Guards, who are always ready to fight for Denmark. A subtle cross-lace image is on the front and back, while the Hummel chevrons run down the shoulders.

Group D

Argentina: The classic blue and white striped jersey is made by adidas will of course be worn by Lionel Messi. Three adidas stripes in black run along the shoulders, completing a 1993-inspired look.

Iceland: Made by Errea Sport, the jersey is blue, red and white, representing Iceland’s ice, geysers, and volcanoes. The red on the sides is lava melting into the ice.

Croatia: Nike makes Croatia’s famous checkerboard patterned jersey that Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic will wear as the fight to advance in a tough group.

Nigeria: The Super Eagles jersey is flying off the shelves and there are lines around the corner to get it. Deemed the coolest jersey in the entire World Cup, it’s made by Nike and is a cult classic already. The zigzag pattern replicates an eagle’s wings. while also paying homage to the 1994 jersey.

Group E

Brazil: The iconic Pentacampeão jersey features a “Samba Gold” color, named after the joyful game displayed by Neymar and Co. The Nike made jersey uses the same yellow from the 1970 jersey and has bright green around the collar.



Switzerland: The all red Swiss jersey features a subtle topographical map on the front, with lines representing the mountains and landscape of the country.

Costa Rica: Designed and made by New Balance, Costa Rica’s jersey has an intriguing tonal pattern inspired by the flight of their native hummingbird.

Serbia: The Puma made jersey for Serbia is another simple and workmanlike jersey for a team that’s trying to make a name for themselves in the tournament.

Group F

Germany: The adidas made jersey was inspired by 1990 team that won the World Cup. Like the old jersey, the 2018 version features a graphic design across the front with gray and black lines.

Mexico: The dark green jersey is inspired by the 1990s adidas jerseys, featuring a unique graphic design on the sides made of lighter green rectangles coming up toward the middle. Three adidas white stripes run along the top of the shoulders.

Sweden: Made by adidas, the simple yellow Swedish jersey harks back to some of the jerseys worn in the late 1980s. A subtle striped pattern is on the front of the jersey that sort of reflects when you look at it right.

South Korea: The Korean jersey is made by Nike and is an entirely deep red color. There are no lines or markings on it except a white strip on the back near the collar which includes the taegeuk symbol in blue and red like on their flag.

Group G

Belgium: Much like the 1984 jersey, this all red adidas made jersey features an argyle pattern on the front with faint yellow squares amongst the red ones. The three adidas stripes run down the sides of the jersey rather than along the shoulders.

Panama: It’s the first time Panama has ever qualified for the World Cup. With that said, surely every Panama fan will want to put on the all red jersey made by New Balance. The jersey features a subtle checkered like graphic inspired by the Harpy Eagle, the national bird.

Tunisia: Made by Uhlsport, the Tunisia jersey is all white with a red collar and a dotted gradient graphic running along the sides. The sleeves and the hem of the jersey are also trimmed with red.

England: This classic jersey is all white with a thin red line around the collar that converges on the back to form a St. George cross. The Nike swoosh and the three lions crest standout in blue.

Group H

Poland: The jersey design was inspired by the national eagle and the team’s nickname. Half of the jersey is shaded with light gray lines that represent an eagle flying through the air and overcoming the competition.

Senegal: Puma designed the Senegal all white jersey with green trim running along the collar and down and under the sleeves. An image of a lion, the team mascot, as they are called the ‘Lions of Teranga’, is seen in the center of the jersey.

Colombia: Made by adidas, the famous yellow Colombia home jersey is a remake of the 1990 jersey. Three adidas stripes run along the shoulders and three stripes with subtle lines through them run out towards the center panel of the jersey.

Japan: The all blue jersey made by adidas has three white stripes along the shoulders with a black trimmed collar. A cool pattern of white dot like dashes – inspired by Samurai Armor – run along the entire front area of the jersey.

