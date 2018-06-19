The FIFA World Cup golden boot is one of the most followed individual stats of the tournament. It is awarded to the player who scores the most goals. Who will win the 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot? S365 is tracking all the goals.
Nike is the leader when it comes to the cleats players are wearing at the 2018 World Cup. Nike cleats are used by 465 players this summer, according to Football Boots DB. The Mercurial silo alone accounts for 215 players).
Adidas is a distant second with 196 players wearing adidas cleats. The other brands represented in Russia 2018 are Puma with 41 players, Mizuno with 10, Umbro with 7 New Balance with 6, Under Armour with 3, and Lotto and Asics with 2 each.
|2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
|Updated at completion of Round 1 Matches
|Player
|Country
|Cleat
|Goals
|Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|3
|Denis Cheryshev
|Russia
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|2
|Diego Costa
|Spain
|adidas X17+ Purespeed
|Details
|2
|Harry Kane
|England
|Nike Hypervenom Phantom III
|Details
|2
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|Puma One 1 WC
|Details
|2
|Sergio Aguero
|Argentina
|Puma One 1 WC
|Details
|1
|Philippe Coutinho
|Brazil
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|1
|Artem Dzyuba
|Russia
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|1
|Alfred Finnbogason
|Iceland
|adidas Predator 18.1
|Details
|1
|Lury Gazinski
|Russia
|Nike Hypervenom Phantom III
|Details
|1
|Jose Gimenez
|Uruguay
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|1
|Aleksandr Golovin
|Russia
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 11
|Details
|1
|Andreas Granqvist
|Sweden
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|1
|Antoine Griezmann
|France
|Puma Future 2.1 Netfit
|Details
|1
|Mile Jedinak
|Australia
|adidas Predator 18.1
|Details
|1
|Shinji Kagawa
|Japan
|adidas Predator 18.1
|Details
|1
|Aleksandar Kolarov
|Serbia
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|1
|Krychowiak, Grzegorz
|Poland
|adidas Predator 18.1
|Details
|1
|Hirving Lozano
|Mexico
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|1
|Dries Mertens
|Belgium
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|1
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|1
|Nacho
|Spain
|adidas Predator 18.1
|Details
|1
|Niang, Mbaye
|Senegal
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|1
|Yuya Osako
|Japan
|Mizuno Rebula V1
|1
|Yussuf Poulsen
|Denmark
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|1
|Juan Quintero
|Colombia
|Nike Tiempo Legend VII
|Details
|1
|Ferjani Sassi
|Tunisia
|Nike Magista Opus II
|Out of Stock
|1
|Steven Zuber
|Switzerland
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|1
|Own Goals
|Aziz Behich
|Australia
|Nike Hypervenom Phantom III
|Details
|1
|Aziz Bouhaddouz
|Morocco
|Under Armour Magnetico Pro
|1
|Cionek, Thiago
|Poland
|Lotto Stadio Potenza VI
|Out of Stock
|1
|Oghenekaro Etebo
|Nigeria
|Nike Mercurial Vapor 12
|Details
|1
Round 1 Matches – 38 goals (4 own goals among them) were scored during the first round of World Cup matches. Cristiano Ronaldo scorer a hat-trick to take the lead on the Golden Boot table. At 33-years-old, the 3-goal outing made the Portugal forward the oldest player to score a World Cup finals hat trick. Surprisingly, the outing did not earn Portugal a win as they were forced to come from behind to draw Spain 3-3.
4 players – Belgium’s Eden Hazard, England’s Harry Kane, Spain’s Diego Costa, and Lury Gazinski of Russia, scored 2 goals in their openers.
The goal of the round was scored by Spain’s Nacho. The defender perfectly hit a half-volley that hit both posted before crossing the line.
The tournaments most popular soccer cleat, the Nike Mercurial Vapor 12, led the way with 16 of the 38 goals. The adidas Predator 18.1 was in second with 5 goals.
Shop for soccer cleats at World Soccer Shop.