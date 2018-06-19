2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The FIFA World Cup golden boot is one of the most followed individual stats of the tournament. It is awarded to the player who scores the most goals. Who will win the 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot? S365 is tracking all the goals.

Nike is the leader when it comes to the cleats players are wearing at the 2018 World Cup. Nike cleats are used by 465 players this summer, according to Football Boots DB. The Mercurial silo alone accounts for 215 players).

Adidas is a distant second with 196 players wearing adidas cleats. The other brands represented in Russia 2018 are Puma with 41 players, Mizuno with 10, Umbro with 7 New Balance with 6, Under Armour with 3, and Lotto and Asics with 2 each.

 

 

Updated at completion of Round 1 Matches
Player Country Cleat Goals
Ronaldo Portugal Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 3
Denis Cheryshev Russia Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 2
Diego Costa Spain adidas X17+ Purespeed Details 2
Harry Kane England Nike Hypervenom Phantom III Details 2
Romelu Lukaku Belgium Puma One 1 WC Details 2
Sergio Aguero Argentina Puma One 1 WC Details 1
Philippe Coutinho Brazil Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 1
Artem Dzyuba Russia Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 1
Alfred Finnbogason Iceland adidas Predator 18.1 Details 1
Lury Gazinski Russia Nike Hypervenom Phantom III Details 1
Jose Gimenez Uruguay Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 1
Aleksandr Golovin Russia Nike Mercurial Vapor 11 Details 1
Andreas Granqvist Sweden Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 1
Antoine Griezmann France Puma Future 2.1 Netfit Details 1
Mile Jedinak Australia adidas Predator 18.1 Details 1
Shinji Kagawa Japan adidas Predator 18.1 Details 1
Aleksandar Kolarov Serbia Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 1
Krychowiak, Grzegorz Poland adidas Predator 18.1 Details 1
Hirving Lozano Mexico Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 1
Dries Mertens Belgium Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 1
Luka Modric Croatia Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 1
Nacho Spain adidas Predator 18.1 Details 1
Niang, Mbaye Senegal Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 1
Yuya Osako Japan Mizuno Rebula V1 1
Yussuf Poulsen Denmark Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 1
Juan Quintero Colombia Nike Tiempo Legend VII Details 1
Ferjani Sassi Tunisia Nike Magista Opus II Out of Stock 1
Steven Zuber Switzerland Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 1
Own Goals
Aziz Behich Australia Nike Hypervenom Phantom III Details 1
Aziz Bouhaddouz Morocco Under Armour Magnetico Pro 1
Cionek, Thiago Poland Lotto Stadio Potenza VI Out of Stock 1
Oghenekaro Etebo Nigeria Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Details 1

Round 1 Matches – 38 goals (4 own goals among them) were scored during the first round of World Cup matches.  Cristiano Ronaldo scorer a hat-trick to take the lead on the Golden Boot table.  At 33-years-old, the 3-goal outing made the Portugal forward the oldest player to score a World Cup finals hat trick.  Surprisingly, the outing did not earn Portugal a win as they were forced to come from behind to draw Spain 3-3.

4 players – Belgium’s Eden Hazard, England’s Harry Kane, Spain’s Diego Costa, and Lury Gazinski of Russia, scored 2 goals in their openers.

The goal of the round was scored by Spain’s Nacho. The defender perfectly hit a half-volley that hit both posted before crossing the line.

The tournaments most popular soccer cleat, the Nike Mercurial Vapor 12, led the way with 16 of the 38 goals.  The adidas Predator 18.1 was in second with 5 goals.

