The FIFA World Cup golden boot is one of the most followed individual stats of the tournament. It is awarded to the player who scores the most goals. Who will win the 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot? S365 is tracking all the goals.

Nike is the leader when it comes to the cleats players are wearing at the 2018 World Cup. Nike cleats are used by 465 players this summer, according to Football Boots DB. The Mercurial silo alone accounts for 215 players).

Adidas is a distant second with 196 players wearing adidas cleats. The other brands represented in Russia 2018 are Puma with 41 players, Mizuno with 10, Umbro with 7 New Balance with 6, Under Armour with 3, and Lotto and Asics with 2 each.

Round 1 Matches – 38 goals (4 own goals among them) were scored during the first round of World Cup matches. Cristiano Ronaldo scorer a hat-trick to take the lead on the Golden Boot table. At 33-years-old, the 3-goal outing made the Portugal forward the oldest player to score a World Cup finals hat trick. Surprisingly, the outing did not earn Portugal a win as they were forced to come from behind to draw Spain 3-3.

4 players – Belgium’s Eden Hazard, England’s Harry Kane, Spain’s Diego Costa, and Lury Gazinski of Russia, scored 2 goals in their openers.

The goal of the round was scored by Spain’s Nacho. The defender perfectly hit a half-volley that hit both posted before crossing the line.

The tournaments most popular soccer cleat, the Nike Mercurial Vapor 12, led the way with 16 of the 38 goals. The adidas Predator 18.1 was in second with 5 goals.

