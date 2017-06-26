2017 MLS All-Star Game Jersey Revealed

Major League Soccer’s annual All-Star Game features the league’s brightest and best players against top European competition. The All-Stars will wearing a special jerseys when Real Madrid pays a visit in Chicago on August 2.

The MLS All-Stars will be wearing navy jerseys with white trim. A white v-neck collar with matching sleeve cuffs and three-stripes on the shoulders are some standard features of the jersey. A print pattern consisting of stars and maple leafs fall down from the right shoulder to the waist.

Three red stars on the nape has the league’s core principles in white text above the stars, ‘Club, Country, Community.’ The sleeves have the MLS crest on the right sleeve, with the left blank for the player’s representative club badge.

The jocktag on the bottom left is a special All-Star Chicago logo. Target is the shirt sponsor.