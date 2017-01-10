2017 African Cup Of Nations Jersey Overview

Africa’s best and brightest stars will descend upon Gabon, as we are less than a week away from the 2017 African Cup of Nations. We’ll cover all sixteen jerseys of Africa’s top national teams who’ll compete.

Group A

We start of course with Group A and the hosts, Gabon. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will once again take up his national colors, as the hosts will have a change of kit, kit supplier and even badge. The Gabonese have exchanged technical suppliers from PUMA to adidas, and are using their newer FEGAFOOT crest on their jerseys. The jerseys themselves will be as conservative as it comes, with blue three-stripes on the shoulders of a plain yellow jersey with a v-neck collar.

This new crest has been in use as far back as 2015, but wasn’t on the team’s AFCON jerseys that year.

Another nation with a currently quaint appearance is Burkina Faso. The Stallions, still with Kappa, are still wearing green with mostly red details. The red sleeves on the previous shirt are out, with red crew neck collar, thick cuffs and matching Kappa “sitting couples” on both shoulders now in. Yellow numbers are retained, and are centered on the chest after appearing on the upper right side.

Cameroon and PUMA released the Indomitable Lions’ home kit in the beginning of September, with a triangle pattern motif on the collar, sleeve cuffs and back. The shirt is in the national colors of green, red and yellow, with a red shoulder yoke on the sleeves extending to the upper back, yellow on the classic collar and cuffs and trim on the upper back.

Last but not least, Guinea-Bissau will be in their first-ever AFCON finals tournament, opening with the hosts. The tiny West African nation have new jerseys from Senegalese sportswear supplier Qelemes, with a design as wild as the national team’s nickname, Djurtus (African wild dogs). The home jersey is red with a radical green design on the sides of the shirt and matching-colored v-neck collar. The Qelemes logo appears in black on the chest across from the crest.

Group B

Powered by 2016 African footballer of the year Riyad Mahrez, the Fennecs of Algeria have retained the services of adidas. The current home kit in white with green and red applications features green three-stripe trim on the shoulders, and a large green horizontal stripe front and center with red trim atop the stripe. White numbers are placed in the green panel.

Fellow North African power Tunisia are using Uhlsport to produce new jerseys for the AFCON. The new home kit comes in the traditional white with red details. A simple red v-neck collar is contrasted by an intricate dotted pattern on the collarbone area. Red side piping with Uhlsport logos on the shoulders completes the look.

UAE-based sportswear company Romai have stepped up to deliver some excellent new looks for Senegal. The white home jersey in particular has a design of lion’s head roaring in the Senegalese colors of green red and yellow with Romai’s logo being used as the “eye” on the chest of the jersey. The left arm sleeve has a green band. The crest is also updated, with the profile of a lion’s head in the Senegalese colors inside a roundel.

Completing Group B is Zimbabwe, who’ll don fresh new jerseys by Singaporean company Mafro, just in time for the start of the tournament. The Warriors will be wearing yellow with red trim as their primary look, with the jersey featuring a sublimated pattern at the front, and thin red trim present on the crew neck collar, sleeve cuffs and on the sides.

Group C

Ivory Coast, 2015 AFCON champions, are looking forward to defending their crown with new jerseys made specifically for the Cup by PUMA. The design is similar as the aforementioned Cameroon home jersey with white triangle patterns on green collar and sleeve cuffs and green shoulder yoke on the sleeves over the traditional orange. But the extended back yoke has crossing white elephant trunks for their nickname, Les Elephants.

Democratic Republic of the Congo, the 2015 AFCON runner-up, look to be retaining their current home jersey from O’Neills. The home kit for the Leopards is a bright blue jersey with red sleeves and a leopard’s head sublimated near the bottom. Yellow numbers are placed in the center of the upper chest, with the national team crest on the right side and the national flag over the left.

Morocco are wearing their national colors with with adidas. The latest red home jersey has white three-stripes on shoulders, and a green v-neck collar with matching horizontal stripe on the chest. White numbers are placed above the stripe, between the adidas logo and the national badge.

Emmanuel Adebayor and Togo round up Group C. Les Éperviers (The Sparrowhawks) signed a new deal with Macron last November, and have new jerseys for their AFCON berth. A simple monochrome yellow home jersey features the hawk on the right side of the chest, across from the national team badge, with red numbers front and center beneath the Macron wordmark.

Group D

The Black Stars of Ghana are primed and ready for Gabon with jerseys made for this year’s AFCON from PUMA. Like Cameroon and Ivory Coast, yellow triangular patterns are seen on the black collar and sleeve cuffs, with a matching shoulder yoke. The backside has black stars on the upper back over a lighter shade.

Mali are currently retaining their Airness jerseys from 2015 for the tournament. A stylish red-trimmed collar gives way to a green, yellow and red tricolor chevron design over a yellow jersey. Tricolor stripes can also be seen on the shoulders and sides. Sublimated horizontal stripes are placed under the chevron.

Seven years removed from their last AFCON appearance, Egypt head to Gabon wearing adidas jerseys. The traditional red jerseys of the Pharaohs’ home strip has black sleeves with red three stripes on the shoulders and a white v-neck insert on the collar. The front of the jersey has an intricate tartan pattern.

Finally in Group D, Uganda makes their first appearance in an AFCON final tournament since 1978 with a nice looking home strip for the big tourney from Errea. Mainly in red, a yellow modern collar and black and yellow toned stripe on the sleeves gives way to black side piping. The main design in front is a vertical yellow stripe on the left side that’s broken up by the new updated Ugandan national team crest, then split into two stripes that extend to the hem.