2017/18 La Liga Home Soccer Jerseys

The 2017/18 La Liga season will kick-off this weekend, and Soccer365 takes you to a tour showcasing the home jerseys for all the 20 participating teams.

Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alavés will wear traditional blue and white colors, with black detail on the neck and sleeve cuffs, and a peculiar V-collar. A look at the inside of the neck will reveal “Lurralde baten nortasuna, hiri baten harrotasuna” (Basque for “the identity of a territory, the pride of a city”) written on it.

Athletic Club

Athletic Bilbao switch to New Balance for the upcoming season. Their new jerseys feature the club’s traditional red and white stripes with a white flat knit collar. The jersey also features the Basque Country flag on the upper back.

Atletico Madrid

Atleti have stuck with the custom red and white stripes on the body, but have added a diagonal cutout design. The sleeves are red and the club’s crest has a new, modern look. The jersey also includes blue stripes on the sides and around the neck.

FC Barcelona

Barcelona debut new sponsor Rakuten along with a unique fading striped blaugrana design to their jerseys. Down each side runs a red stripe and around the neck the jersey sports a Senyera (the Catalan Flag). The jersey’s Vapor template has a knit pattern on the sleeves and reads “Força” on the right sleeve and “Barça” on the left.

Celta de Vigo

Celta’s jersey is sky blue with a barely visible horizontal pattern, a red V-neck, and red sleeve cuffs. Of course it wouldn’t be an adidas uniform without the German iconic three stripes, in this case located laterally in red.

Deportivo La Coruña

The Galician side signed a deal with Macron earlier in 2017, replacing Lotto as their shirt manufacturers. Super Depor’s new jerseys feature the club’s classic blue and white vertical stripes. It also features a V-neck and the Galician Flag on the upper back.

SD Eibar

The small Basque club present a red jersey with two blue stripes on the front. It also features a buttoned collar and mostly red sleeves save for the blue cuffs and dotted stripe that run down the middle of both.

RCD Espanyol

Espanyol’s jersey will not feature traditional stripes this year. Instead, the body is mostly blue with only two lateral white stripes. The two white stripes broaden towards the bottom, while the blue center fades to white at the bottom. The jersey features a button polo collar and white sleeve cuffs with a blue detail.

Getafe

Getafe return to the Spanish top flight after a year in the second division. There is nothing fancy about their 2017/18 jersey. Manufactured by Joma, it features a striped pattern contrasting two shades of blue. The club have yet to announce a shirt sponsor.

Girona

In La Liga for the first time in their history, Girona are the third Catalan side in the Spanish top flight this year. Umbro becomes the club’s kit sponsor, designing a classic jersey with red and white stripes and yellow detail on the sleeve cuffs and collar. The ‘Senyera’ appears on the bottom left side of the jersey.

UD Las Palmas

The club from the Canary Islands present a completely yellow jersey, with Gran Canaria, their sponsor, written in blue. The biggest difference between this year’s jersey and last year’s is the collar: last year featured a polo collar while this year the club have a more modern look.

CD Leganes

Leganés throw it back to the 1980s, hoping to draw inspiration from the clubs most successful era. The jersey features a single blue center stripe on the front and back, flanked by two white stripes along with a classic polo collar and blue sleeve cuffs..

Levante

Levante come back to Primera with full intentions of staying there. Their home jersey features two red stripes and one blue stripe on the front, red sleeves with blue cuffs, and a blue collar. The shirt pays homage to Gimnastico FC, one of the clubs that merged to become Levante UD.

Malaga

Málaga celebrated 10 years in La Liga by renewing with Nike for another 5 years. The Andalusian club’s jersey features three sky blue stripes and two white stripes on the front. The sleeves and collar are dark blue. Nike included a special crest on the lower right of the jersey to commemorate the 10 consecutive years in the top flight.

Real Betis

‘Los verdiblancos’ present a jersey that is just that: green and white. The sleeves are also white and running atop the shoulders are adidas’ three stripes in green. On the lower back of the jersey sits a new stadium logo to commemorate the Benito Villamarín’s recent renovation.

Real Madrid

The defending La Liga champions present a modern look to their classic white jersey. This year’s model includes sky blue detail at the shoulders that separates the sleeves from the body along with a V-neck collar. On top of the shoulders are adidas’ three stripes, also in sky blue. The club have also included a memorial stamp for the its 115th anniversary at the bottom.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad present a very modern design for the 17/18 season. The traditional blue and white color scheme remains; however, the stripes are much thinner. Further detail on the jersey include the white sleeve cuffs, the white rounded collar, and the back being solid blue..

Sevilla

Sevilla present a clean white jersey with a red collar and a red stripe detail on the sleeves. From the collar to the shoulder seam runs a red stripe with the number 16 on it; this is a tribute to former player Antonio Puerta, who passed away in 2007 after suffering cardiac arrest during a game.

Valencia CF

This year’s Valencia jersey is bold. BLU makes its appearance as the club’s main shirt sponsor for the 17/18 season. The jersey body is white with black sleeves and black collar. beIN SPORTS’ logo remains on the lower back.

Villarreal

If a club’s nickname is “The Yellow Submarine”, what color do you think their jersey will be? Villarreal’s home kit is, and always will be, yellow. This year’s model has a buttoned collar and navy stripes on the sleeve cuffs. Joma and Pamesa Ceramica return as the shirt manufacturer and sponsor, respectively.

Which La Liga jerseys are your favorites? Sound off below!