2017/18 Bundesliga Home Soccer Jerseys

The German Bundesliga has slowly become more and more popular these past years thanks to the might shown by clubs like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, making it one of the most important leagues in the world. Soccer365.com shows you all the new home jerseys for the 2017/18 Bundesliga teams. Check the links below to shop official Bundesliga gear at at World Soccer Shop.

FC Augsburg

Augsburg’s home jerseys are white with thin green stripes. The sleeves and collar are red. Printed on the upper back is the club’s founding year (1907).

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Jako returns for the second year as Leverkusen’s shirt sponsor. They have designed a simple look for the German club: black body with diagonal red stripes on the left side. Also featuring on the jersey are a polo collar and Barmenia as the main sponsor.

Bayern München

Bayern Munich debuted their new jerseys at the end of last season. Bayern throw it back to the 1974 season, featuring 4 white stripes on the front of the jersey, and one on each sleeve. The jersey has a white crew neck and white sleeve cuffs.

Borussia Dortmund

The BVB jersey features a gradient hoop pattern on the front, while the back and sleeves are mostly yellow. The hoop pattern has a halftone alternating gradient effect going from yellow to black and black to yellow.

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Gladbach’s 2017/18 jersey is simple and traditional: white body with black sleeves and black detail on the back of the collar. Gone are the green details seen in previous editions. The jersey also features a subtle watermark of the club’s crest on the front.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht brings a classic look to their 2017/18 jerseys featuring a black and white pinstripe design. An eagle sits as the club’s crest. Indeed becomes Eintracht’s new sponsor; it’s logo is on the chest in black and white to match the kit.

SC Freiburg

No more stripes. This year’s Freiburg jersey is all red with black detail on the top of the shoulders, collar line, and under the arms. Unique to this shirt is the detail on the inside of the collar: a graphic print of a map of the city.

Hamburger SV

Hamburg’s home jersey is a throwback to a 80s design with two red stripes on the chest and red sleeve cuffs. The adidas three stripes sit at the top of the shoulders in red. Returning as the shirt sponsor is Fly Emirates.

Hannover 96

After a year in the second division Hannover return to the top flight. Their new jersey is all red, with a gradient from light to dark towards the bottom. On the back of the neck reads “Niemals Allein” (Never Alone), the club’s motto.

Hertha BSC

Hertha introduced their new home jersey to the public by hanging a giant replica on Berlin’s Victory Column. The jersey is all blue with four white stripes on the front. Unique to this year’s edition is a gold outline around the club’s crest to commemorate the club’s 125th anniversary.

1899 Hoffenheim

Debuted at the end of last season, Lotto’s Hoffenheim jerseys have an eccentric design: they fade from navy at the top to sky blue at the bottom. On the chest of the jersey sits the SAP logo while on the left sleeve we see new sponsor proWIN.

FC Köln

Red and white stripes feature on “the Billy Goats’ ” new jerseys. On the bottom left, the jersey sports a diagonal gradient pattern, where the red becomes darker. Köln’s have included the motto “Spürbar anders” (Differently different) on the inside of the collar.

RB Leipzig

Leipzig will sport a mostly white kit with a red trim on each side and around the back of the neck. Nike have included a very unique gradient pattern made of uneven diamonds that fade from red at the top of the shoulders to white at the sleeve cuffs.

Mainz 05

Lotto use the same template for Mainz as they use with Hoffenheim, without the gradient color scheme. The shirt is red with white sleeves and red sleeve cuffs. The club’s founding year (1905) is printed on the back of the neck in white.

Schalke 04

The jersey is royal blue and is a tribute to kits worn in the 1970s. Further detail on the jersey include a faux polo collar, white and navy striped sleeve cuffs, and the club’s motto, ‘Wir leben dich’, written in white inside the collar.

VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart return to the Bundesliga in a kit inspired by their 1997 DFB Pokal triumph. The jersey is white with black sleeve cuffs, a black buttoned collar, and a red stripe across the chest.

Werder Bremen

Nike’s final Werder Bremen uniforms as the club will switch allegiances to Umbro next season. The jersey is based on the Vapor Aeroswift template; it is dark green with lime green details on the back of the collar and on the sides.

VfL Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg and Nike got very creative with this year’s look. The jersey has a white base with green sleeves and blue detail on the collar and down each side. The design on the front is an X made up of green stripes of various sizes. Taking a peek inside the collar will reveal the club’s motto: ‘Fussball ist alles’ (Football is everything).

Which Bundesliga jerseys are your favorites? Sound off below!