2018/19 Premier League Jersey Round-Up

With the Premier League off to a fantastic start, teams have unveiled home and away jerseys for this season. With manufactures from Nike, adidas, New Balance and Umbro, these Premier League kits are truly top class.

Arsenal 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

Arsenal and PUMA have devolved a pulse theme for the home kit with a traditional red jersey and light red graphic. The away jersey has a more traditional design with a classic collar but shines in flashy turquoise.

Bournemouth 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

In the traditional red and black stripes, the men of Bournemouth will look to improve as title contenders in the EPL. The home jersey and away jerseys from Umbro each have traditional designs with unique flair at the ends of the sleeves.

Brighton and Hove Albion 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

The 2018/19 Brighton jerseys are manufactured by a world leader in soccer, Nike. Each jersey has a very classy design in a plain green and blue and white stripes. With credit card company, American Express as the main sponsor of the club, Brighton jerseys will be in high demand this season.

Burnley 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

Using a honeycomb design as the main graphic of the jersey, the 2018/19 Burnley kits nod to the iconic jerseys of the 1970’s. The new main chest sponsor LaBa360 boldly shines on the front of the jersey. After signing the new partnership, Anthony Fairclough, commercial director at Burnley Football Club said, “we are proud and delighted to welcome LaBa360 on board.”

Cardiff City 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

The Three Stripe will represent one of the new EPL additions of the 2018/19 season. Each jersey displays several stripes as graphics down the chest. In traditional adidas fashion, the shoulders also posses three stripes from neckline to the shoulder stitch.

Chelsea 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

The main star of Chelsea for the 2018/19 season, Eden Hazard, has modeled both the away and home kits for this powerful club. Chelsea will look to reclaim their name at the top of the table this season and Nike has fitted them with jerseys for the job. With a slick and elegant design, the swoosh delivered a wonderful jersey.

Crystal Palace 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

Crystal Palace has a reputation of colorful and bold jerseys and this year was no exception. PUMA, the club’s main manufacturer, designed two very traditional jerseys for the club with a comfortable and cool feel. In bright red and blue, it will be hard to miss Crystal Palace on the pitch.

Everton 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

The Everton men will be representing the app that engaged the world this 2018/19 season with the Angry Birds logo written on the sleeve. After producing a movie, the addicting mobile app has entered the world of soccer with a great team and slick design. The bold blue and black jerseys from Umbro are easily a favorite in the EPL this season.

Fulham 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

Adidas has claimed all three of the EPL newcomers for this 2018/19 season. Incoming players like Jean Michael Seri and Andre Schurrle will make the Cottagers a real force in their first year back in the top tier since 2014. The new jerseys are also a force to be reckon with.

Huddersfield Town 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

Stripes and more stripes. Huddersville Town will be represented by Umbro this season. The Terriers logo and manufacturer logos can be found on opposite sides of the jersey chest. With classic Umbro sleeve design, these jerseys are a must for the 2018/19 season.

Leicester City 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

The Foxes jerseys were a big win for fans of Leicester City this season. With a classic and fresh design, adidas has opted away from the traditional collar for a more comfortable feel. Long time sponsor, King Power is written across the jersey chest.

Liverpool 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

The 2018/19 Liverpool jerseys are a tale of traditional and abstract. The home kit embodies home kits of the past in signature red with a subtle crossing pattern. The classic collar also honors previous Liverpool legends. For the away kit, New Balance boldly unveiled a powerful purple and orange colorway. This kit will be one to be remembered.

Manchester City 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

The favorites in the Premier League have also earned one of the favorite jersey designs by the 2018/19 fans. Man City’s home jersey is in classic light blue with signature Nike sleeves down the side. The away jersey adds a little bit of flair through an elegant design. With volt green and light blue vertical stripes, the Man City away will probably be the most purchased away jersey this season.

Manchester United 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

Manchester United has not yet released an away kit for the 2018/19 season. However, if it looks anything like the home kit, it will be a big hit with Man U fans. Modeled by star, Paul Pogba, adidas released an absolute winner to an excited audience. The black and red contrasting stripes, symbolizing the railways in Manchester, make this jersey a powerful option for a powerful team.

Newcastle United 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

With the key signing of Ki Sung-yueng for the 2018/19 season, Newcastle will be no easy opponent this Premier League season. The design for this season by PUMA match similarly to designs of previous years. The home kit will have black and white vertical stripes while the away kit has blue and red horizontal stripes.

Southampton 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

The only EPL club to be sponsored by Under Amour, the Southhampton Saints are repping another fantastic line. With bold stripes and powerful sponsors, the Saints have revealed kits that look good on the streets and in the stadium. The neckline on each jersey is trademarked to the Under Amour design.

Tottenham 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

Coming off a Golden Boot campaign in the World Cup, Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspurs will look to claim a EPL title. The jerseys, produced by Nike, are clean and simple with thin stripes and an elegant sleeve design. The necklines are built in a U-shape for breathability and comfortable.

Watford 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

Under the “Here to Create” campaign, Watford and adidas have devolped an electrifying design for the 2018/19 season. In eye-popping yellow and black, Watford will look to excite fans before the match begins. The away kit is a cool mint green that’s equally eye catching. These jerseys are sure to be flying off the shelves.

West Ham 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

Under their “I’m Forever” campaign from Umbro, West Ham has released a classic style with modern technological designs. The jersey will breath and wick away moisture like modern kits but still maintain that classic and vintage style. The jersey sales will reflect the success of this club as Manuel Pelligrini and Jack Wilshere make West Ham a solid competitor this season.

Wolverhampton 18/19 Soccer Jerseys

The most exciting newcomer of the EPL has to be the Wolves. With exciting stars like Raul Jimenez, this club will be on the televisions of most every soccer fan this season. By the end of the season, their jerseys will most likely be on the backs of most every soccer fan.

