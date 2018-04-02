10 Great Players Never to Play in the World Cup

The World Cup is the best sporting event in the world and as such it is the ultimate goal of every player that pulls on a jersey, pair of cleats and kicks a ball. The all-time greats who achieved that goal like Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, Maradona, Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio, Zinedine Zidane are easily remembered.

But there is an impressive list of great players who for 1 reason or another did not make it to the quadrennial tournament. And Soccer365 gives our list of the Top 10 Players Never (Yet) to Play in a World Cup.

Best of the Rest:

Abedi Ayew (Ghana) – known as Adebi Pele after the great Brazilian need we same more?, David Ginola (France) – a member of the 1994 Les Bleus side that failed miserably down the stretch to miss the 1994 World Cup. Ginola has the added shame of being the player that sloppily gave the ball away that led to the deciding goal in the final game, Sami Hyypia (Finland) – made his debut for Finland in 1992 and earned 105 caps but never got close to a World Cup, Laszlo Kubala (Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Spain) played for 3 different national teams but could not on one that went to a World Cup. The freekick specialist was, however, included on the Spain roster for the 1962 World Cup but missed out due to injury, Jari Litmanen (Finland) – is Finland’s most capped player with 137 and the only male player to play in 4 decades during his career that ran from 1989 to 2010, Arnold Muhren (the Netherlands) is one of the few players to have won all 3 major UEFA club competitions, European Cup (1972–73), the Cup Winners’ Cup (1986–87) and the UEFA Cup (1980–81) but missed out in 1978 and the Dutch failed to qualify in 1982 and 1986. He provided the cross that Marco van Basten volleyed home as one of the best goals in history on the way to the 1988 European Cup title but was no longer part of team in 1990, Ian Rush (Wales) – is one of the best players in Liverpool history but missed out on the World Cups in 1982, 1986, 1990, and 1994.

10. Gareth Bale – Wales

Gareth Bale is the top player of the current generation that has yet to play at a World Cup. The 24-year-old starts off the list because unlike the others he still has an opportunity to play in a World Cup but sadly if that never happens he will find himself closer to the top of the list and questioning his decision to play for Wales rather than England.

Bale scored 4 goals in a bid to qualify for the 2014 World Cup but Wales finished in 5th place in the group, 16 points off the pace of group winners Belgium and 7 points out of the running for a 2nd place playoff spot. He missed most of the qualification process for South Africa but the Dragons were well off the qualifying pace for 2010.

The Real Madrid winger became the youngest player to earn a cap for Wales at 16 years and 315 days. He is the youngest player to score for Wales. Brian Flynn, who coached Bale with the Under-21 side, predicted in 2006 that Bale would ‘be the best player in Europe by the time he is 23’ and that looks spot on. Unfortunately the basis for that prediction was seeing similarities with another young player he coached, Ryan Giggs (see #4 on this list).

9. Bernd Schuster – West Germany

Bernd Schuster helped West Germany win the 1980 European Championships and took home the Silver Ball Trophy but after winning 22 caps for Die Mannschaft retired at the age of 24. ‘Der Blonde Engel (the Blonde Angel)’ pointed to repeated disagreements with the German FA as well as some of his team mates as the reasons for his early retirement. The final straw came when he refused to go to a post-match West German party as he was getting up early to return to his club, Barcelona.

He spent the majority of his club career with the Catalan club picking up the European Silver Ball in 1980 and the Bronze Ball in 1981 and 1985 leaving some to ask how much more silver could he have won if he did not retire from the international game.

8. Duncan Edwards – England

Duncan Edwards’ career was cut short as he was 1 of the Manchester United players that died in the Munich Air Disaster. But by the time of the tragedy, the left half had earned 18 caps and established himself as a regular in the starting line-up. He played in all 4 of the qualifying matches the 1958 World Cup, scoring 2 goals, and some pundits were predicting he would be a key for the Three Lions in Sweden, possible even taking the captain’s armband.

When he made his England debut at the age of 18 years and 183 days old in 1955, Edwards was the youngest debutant since World War II. A record that stood until 1998 when a young Michael Owen made his debut.

7. Valentino Mazzola – Italy

Tragedy also kept Italy’s Valentino Mazzola from playing in a World Cup. The attacking midfielder was the all-around player in his day with some considering him the first ‘modern’ player. He could reliable score goals, create goals, was willing to track back and make tackles while defending and had the charisma and intangible of being a great leader.

He had the misfortune of playing during the years during World War II. He earned 12 caps and scored 4 goals between 1942 and 1949. He would have definitely been on the 1950 Italian World Cup team but was killed in the Grande Torino Air Disaster.

6. Jim Baxter – Scotland

Jim Baxter is considered 1 of the all-time best Scottish soccer players but he never made it to a World Cup. The left-footed playmaker nicknamed ‘Slim Jim’ came closest to qualifying for the 1962 World Cup in Chile. He played in all 5 qualifying matches. Scotland and Czechoslovakia tied level on points from Group 6 play but could not take the final step, losing to Czechoslovakia, the eventually runner-up in Chile, 4-2 in a playoff in Brussels.

Baxter played in 2 qualifying matches for the 1966 World Cup but Scotland finished 2nd in the group.

He was an ‘unofficial world champion’ with the Tartan Army, however. During the 1960’s the Home Nations was considered as important as the World Cup in Scotland and they were the first team to defeat England after they won the 1966 World Cup.

5. Eric Cantona – France

With his collar turned up, goals at the ready and flair on-and-off the field, Eric Cantona is possible the player that came the closest to playing in a World Cup but somehow managed to miss out.

France had all but booked their ticket to the 1994 World Cup in the U.S. and the Manchester United forward was the team captain. But the wheels fell off with 2 games remaining in the Group 6 qualifying for Les Bleus. In the penultimate game, Israel, who finished at the bottom of the table with only 1 win, managed to score 2 goals in the final 10 minutes at the Parc des Prince to win 3-2.

There was no panic with the Parc des Princes hosting the final qualifying match against then 3rd place Bulgaria with only a draw the needed elixir. But it was not to be as Emil Kostadinov completed his brace in the 90th minute to win 2-1 and see off France.

Cantona would have still been in the mix for the 1998 World Cup but had lost his place after his Karate Chop incident while playing for Manchester United against Crystal Palace. At the time, Cantona was the team captain and a large part of Aime Jacquet’s future plans but while Cantona was out Zinedine Zidane stepped up and took his place and the rest is history.

4. Ryan Giggs – Wales

Ryan Giggs is the most decorated player in English soccer history but those honors all come from his impressive club career with Manchester United. His international career started with England Schoolboys but he was never eligible for the senior England national team. Regardless, Giggs said he would rather miss out on major tournaments than play for a country ‘where I wasn’t born or which my parents didn’t have anything to do with.’

The midfielder made his Wales debut against Germany in 1991. He was the youngest player at the time to earn a cap for Wales at 17 years, 321 days.

Giggs was 1 penalty miss away from qualifying for the 1994 World Cup. In the decisive qualifying match against Romania at Cardiff Arms Park, Wales needed a win. With the score tied 1-1 Paul Bodin missed his penalty and the visitors went on to win 2-1.

3. Alfredo Di Stefano – Argentina, Colombia, and Spain

Alfredo Di Stefano was in the wrong-place at the wrong-time in his elusive bid to play in a World Cup. Unlike most players on the list who had the misfortune of their birth nation, the Blond Arrow played for 2 traditional powers, Argentina and Spain, in the days before strict nationality rules.

Argentina refused to take part in the qualification in 1950 and 1954 although FIFA ruled Di Stefano ineligible in 1954 as he earned 4 caps for Colombia earlier in his career. Argentina qualified in 1958 but by then Di Stefano had moved to Spain and earned his citizenship.

Di Stefano played in 4 World Cup qualifying matches in 1957 but Spain finished 2nd to Scotland in UEFA Group 9 with a costly 2-2 draw with Switzerland in the opening game the difference.

The light at the end of the tunnel was getting brighter as Spain qualified for the 1962 World Cup in Chile and the 36-year-old was ready to go until a muscular injury ruled him out ultimately forcing him to retire from international soccer.

What was missed with his absence was arguably the best player of his generation. He won the European Footballer of the Year in 1957 and 1959 and was a key in Real Madrid winning 5 consecutive European Cups from 1956 through 1960.

2. George Weah – Liberia

The greatest African soccer player of all-time, George Weah, never graced the fields of the World Cup. But this is probably not so surprising since he played for Liberia a team that has never qualified for the World Cup and only qualified for 2 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments (1996 and 2002).

Weah earned 60 caps scoring 22 goals for the Lone Stars. He not only played but was a coach for a time and even has been a financial sponsor for the cash strapped national team.

What was missed in the World Cup was seen on the fields of Europe. Weah won the 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year, the first non-European player to win that award, and Ballon d’Or. He was named the African Footballer of the Year 3 times (1989, 1994, and 1995).

Arsene Wenger brought Weah to Europe in 1988 when he was still with Monaco. Over his 14 year career, Weah played for teams in France, Italy, and England. He won Ligue 1 with Paris Saint Germain and took home the 1994/95 Champions League Golden Boot award. He was the scudetto with AC Milan in 1996 and 1999.

1. George Best – Northern Ireland

The Manchester United winger was the top player in the late 1960’s. His style was unmatched on the field with an amazing combination of pace, acceleration, 1 v 1 ability, and finishing skills with both feet. He was named the 1968 European Footballer of the Year and also helped the Red Devils to the European Cup title that same year.

The Irish Football Association called Best the ‘greatest player to ever pull on the green shirt of Northern Ireland.’ He was capped 37 times scoring 9 goals but could not help Northern Ireland over the final hurdle and when they finally did earn a berth Best was past his prime and left of the roster.

Northern Ireland missed out in 1966 due to a 1-1 draw with Albania in the last qualifying match. It was Albania’s only point from qualifying and cost Northern Ireland a chance to play Switzerland in a play-off. The Soviet Union ended their hopes to qualify for Mexico in 1970. The side was not close in 1974. And Best retired from the national team in 1977.

Northern Ireland finally qualified in 1982 (and again in 1986) and was considered for the tournament in Spain but head coach Billy Bingham opted not to call up the 36-year-old who had not earned a cap in years.

Best not only missed out on the World Cup but solidified his spot at the top of this list as also failed to qualify for the European Championship.

“George Best was one of the most talented players of all time and probably the best footballer who never made it to a major world final,” 1974 World Cup winning West Germany captain Franz Beckenbauer said of the winger.

Who are some of the players we missed? How would you rank the Top 10 players to miss out on the World Cup? Leave your comments below.