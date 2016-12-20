10 Best Selling Soccer Jerseys of 2016

2016 was a crazy year. From Leicester City running away with the Premier League title to Real Madrid claiming a record 11th UEFA Champions League title, there were many great moments played out on the field.

The fans embraced these moments by pulling on the official soccer jersey of their favorite club while cheering them on in the stands, in a pub, or while sitting on their couch. Soccer365 talked with WorldSoccerShop.com about which teams finished at the top of the table in 2016.

Top 10 Selling Jerseys of 2016

10. Tottenham 16/17 Home Jersey – Tottenham broke into the Top 10 last year and continued that run in 2016. After finishing in 3rd in the Premier League last season, there was buzz heading into the new campaign with Champions League nights on the horizon. Under Armour released a new look that stood out from the previous year’s offering that helped push fans to purchase. The white jersey features navy blue on the shoulders and gold detailing. Buy Tottenham Jerseys

9. Manchester City 16/17 Home Jersey – The announcement in February that Pep Guardiola was taking over for the 2016/17 campaign created immediate excitement on the blue side of Manchester. It made fans believe that the mastermind behind Barcelona and Bayern Munich would bring that success to the Etihad Stadium. And forced them throw their chips in the game with a new Manchester City soccer jersey. The coach was not the only new feature for the club. The 16/17 home jersey was the first to include the club’s updated badge as well as the new Nike Aeroswift technology and featured look of light blue body with navy blue sleeves. Buy Manchester City Jerseys

8. Paris Saint Germain 16/17 Home Jersey – PSG remains the only club outside the Big 4 leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Bundesliga) to make this year’s 10 Best list. The Ligue 1 side lacks some of the panache of previous recent campaigns but have put some finishing touches on their classic jersey silhouette to help it remain one of the most popular. The blue jerseys features a central stripe in red but this year it is wider than recent jerseys and is made up of 14 thin red stripes with 2 white stripes on the outside. Buy Paris Saint Germain Jerseys

7. Liverpool 16/17 Home Jersey – If nothing else the 2016/17 campaign will be known as the first full year under new manager Jurgen Klopp but Reds faithful are hoping it includes some silverware and/or a return to the Champions League. New Balance used gold detailing on the traditional red jersey to add a touch of class as well as a 1-button stub collar. Buy Liverpool Jerseys

6. Bayern Munich 16/17 Home Jersey – Just like on the field, Bayern is moving from strength to strength with their on-field look. The Bavarian giants had a great collarless 2-tone look for last season and have followed it up with a more traditional look with a traditional polo collar with subtle dark red hoops and white sleeve cuff. The club has a great supporter’s group in the U.S. which helps spur on sales this side of the Atlantic. Buy Bayern Munich Jerseys

5. Real Madrid 16/17 Home Jersey – Real Madrid won their record extending 11th UEFA Champions League/European Cup and have the star power to excel on and off the field. This season’s jersey is inspired by the classic look of the club’s 1902 jersey with polo collar and black detailing. Buy Real Madrid Jerseys

4. Chelsea 16/17 Home Jersey – A disappointing campaign last season only made Chelsea faithful hopeful for the future with the arrival of new coach Antonio Conte and a fixture list with 1 focus, winning back the Premier League. The Blues are off to a great start looking like the best team on the field and sitting on top of the table. At first glance the 16/17 jersey looks like just another Blue jersey but on closer inspection darker blue sublimated Lions can been seen on the front of the jersey. A cool feature and one that probably will be talked about years from now. Buy Chelsea Jerseys

3. Arsenal 16/17 Home Jersey – Consistency is a hallmark of Arsenal. The Gunners have qualified for the UEFA Champions League for an amazing 17 consecutive years and advancing to the elimination round the last 14 years. That same consistency applies to their official home jersey as it has finished in the Top 5 of WorldSoccerShop.com best sellers in each of the last 3 years. The 16/17 jersey keeps that same iconic look with red body and white sleeves with some added flair in the form of a dark red vertical stripe down the center of the jersey and having white detailing on the top of the shoulders. Buy Arsenal Jerseys

2. Manchester United 16/17 Home Jersey – The Red Devils made waves over the summer with the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba (both helping out with player customized jerseys) and new manager Jose Mourinho taking the helm at Old Trafford. In total they helped re-invigorate a fan base not accustomed to anything but lifting trophies. In their second offering, adidas put out a great look as well with a 2-tone halved jersey with a zippered honeycomb design separating the halves. Buy Manchester United Jerseys

1. Barcelona 16/17 Home Jersey – And for the 2nd year in a row, Barcelona took the top honor as the best-selling soccer jersey for the year. The Blaugrana had a complete performance on and off the field. The took home the La Liga title, put in a record 39-game unbeaten run powered by their lethal strike trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez and returned to their traditional look of the vertical red and blue stripes. The jersey had a subtle sophistication as well with each vertical stripe made up of narrower alternating 2-tone stripes and navy blue on the shoulders and sleeves. Buy Barcelona Jerseys

What official jerseys did you purchase this year? What was your favorite jersey added to the collection and what jersey are you still hoping to buy?